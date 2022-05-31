COLUMN: Georgia shows Trump's limited influence

The returns in the recent Georgia primaries represent a small segment of the data available to political scientists and commentators as they prepare to make their early predictions about the outcome of this November's general elections.
Their forecasts will be simultaneously useful and premature, the utility deriving from the foundation that an initial analysis establishes for more detailed and timely ones later, but the predictions themselves being provided too early to have good odds for accuracy. There are too many things that can happen between late May and early October that can alter the course of campaigns for detailed predictions to be made with much confidence.
Broad and general trends can sometimes be discerned from these early contests, however, and one that seems to be emphasized in current articles, columns, and reporting is the increasing number of defeats of Trump-endorsed Republican candidates. The main question seems to be whether the former president has seen his influence in the Republican party diminish. That topic is more ripe for discussion as primaries usually involve only members of one party. The disadvantage of having to rely on primary numbers is that they are often low turnout affairs and intense partisans often have outsized influence on the outcomes.
Even those disadvantages can help illuminate things, though. It is often presumed that a large majority of hyper partisan Republicans are staunch Trump supporters. If that is the case, then a Trump endorsement should provide certain advantages to the candidates who receive it. Of course, those advantages do not guarantee victory to the recipients, but it is not entirely unreasonable to conclude that those candidates would, generally, have an increased chance of gaining the Republican nomination for the office they seek. As the former president used to like to point out, the candidates he endorsed have a good electoral track record.
This election cycle comes with a twist though, and the contests in Georgia encapsulate it well. Two statewide officials who did not bow to pressure from Trump to "find" votes, or otherwise manipulate election returns, were on the ballot. Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger both resisted and are both up for re-election. Both have been the target of Donald Trump's ire and were expected to be somewhat vulnerable to being passed over by Republican primary voters.
Both were renominated. Kemp won with 74 percent of the vote. Raffensperger earned a majority of 52 percent. Trump-friendly political action committees put $2.6 million into the effort to replace Kemp with former U.S. David Perdue. Trump held "tele-rallies" for Perdue and spoke out against Kemp, and Raffensperger, often. It was not enough, at least not in Georgia.
Closely related to, but separate from the issue of Trump's influence in the Republican party is the level of belief in the lie that the election was stolen from Trump in 2020. Most of Kemp's and Raffensberger's opponents frequently repeated that disproved claim. And they lost. Perdue lost resoundingly. Maybe reality is sinking in that the 2020 election was not rigged. Maybe it is doing so even in a state that was at the center of the controversy that was born of a fantasy.
Some Republican voters in Georgia may still buy into the myth, but it did not lead to the two men Trump focused the blame on being replaced. Donald Trump's influence, whatever level it happens to be at any given time, is transient. Much more important is preventing unfounded conspiracies that undermine public confidence in the democratic process from taking permanent root. Hopefully, that is the broad conclusion that can be drawn from this primary season.
Jason Nichols, a Cherokee citizen, is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
