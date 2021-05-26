Remember the Pet Rock craze from the '70s? Marketing genius to package rocks off the ground in a carrying case, complete with protective nest and care and training instructions. Who’d have thought that all these decades later, we’d be picking similar rocks off the ground, whimsically painting them, and scattering them about in the hopes they may brighten the day for some random person?
Fads are fun – a diversion, a relief from the daily trudge. It’s an interesting time right now following the constraints of the pandemic. Normal, important-to-our-lives events have almost the same mental impact that participating in a fad did before. What a relief to have all the babies and toddlers back in church on Sunday, along with their parents. Taking a weekend jaunt to Branson feels like a week-long cruise. Eating in a restaurant without a mask, shaking hands, greeting a friend with a hug – the list of oddities and firsts gets long.
So here we are in the short run to our first “almost normal” holiday. Isn’t it appropriate that Memorial Day gets to be our launching point? Historically, not only have we recognized the sacrifices and deaths of those who have served in our military, but also those whom we love, who touched our lives while living theirs.
The virus of the last year hit us hard. In Cherokee County, 75 individuals fought hard against a vicious enemy they could not overcome. Over 6,900 deaths in Oklahoma and 590,000 across the US – the numbers are almost too great to fathom, when you consider the grief felt by those who loved the individuals who fell. No wonder there is so much pain and anger to overcome.
It’s been a different kind of war, with different kinds of soldiers – but without mistake, a war. Thank heaven for the medical professionals who have manned the trenches. Thank you to the scientists who studied the enemy for weaknesses and developed the weapons to control the spread. Those who supported the efforts within their homes and families were the foot soldiers, fighting the fight on the front lines. With our numbers declining and masks becoming less and less prevalent, we must celebrate.
We mustn’t forget though, that while we have been waging this medical war, our military have continued to engage in battle, protecting our nation from those who would attack our freedoms. These men and women in service got to fight two very different wars simultaneously this past year. While our military didn’t have our focus, they stood firm, and we were blessed to have them on the job. If ever there was a year to follow tradition and celebrate Memorial Day, this is the one.
So what does a traditional Memorial Day look like? Plan a cookout with family and friends, attend a Memorial service with wreath-laying and speeches. Or load the kids in the car with a trunk full of plastic flowers for a trip to the cemetery, where you decorate headstones and share stories about those who rest there. Follow that up with homemade ice cream or time at the lake, making the memories that will become the stories of the future.
While fads may be temporary fun, traditions form the bedrock of our normal. Don’t let this opportunity pass as just another day to trudge.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
