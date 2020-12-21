The time has finally arrived. There is a vaccine for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. It is already being injected into people’s arms, anywhere from 90 to 180 days ahead of the various estimated timetables for availability that were being provided earlier this year.
Scientists have done their part. They built upon previous work, making use of new and rapidly developing technologies to develop our most useful weapon yet in the fight against the contagion that has caused tens of millions of people to suffer and nearly two million people to die. Given the season we are in, it could be said the vaccine is something of a Christmas miracle.
It will take time for that tool to become truly effective, however. Hundreds of millions of doses must be manufactured, transported, stored, and properly administered before effects are likely to be observed. The form of vaccine currently available requires a special type of refrigeration that makes each of those steps more difficult. There will soon be another form of the vaccine that eliminates some of those complications. But for now, there are roadblocks that will prevent the full benefits of this Christmas miracle from being realized until, if we are measuring by holidays, probably closer to Easter.
Logistics and fulfillment are more directly controllable than some of the other factors that may interfere with even that prediction of having observable and measurable effects by springtime. There have already been reports of states not receiving the promised amounts of vaccine. But those issues can usually be addressed much more rapidly than trying to come up with a vaccine in the first place.
The most significant stumbling block to putting an end to this modern-day plague will not be problems with shipping and storage capacity, or a shortage of technical knowledge of capability. It will be our own psychology, both mass and individual.
For reasons beyond understanding, and contrary to all available and credible evidence, some people believe that vaccinations do more harm than good. They attribute medical conditions, such as autism, to childhood vaccinations or, sometimes, just make a more generalized claim that inoculations are unnatural, and therefore, inherently injurious. Every isolated allergic reaction to a vaccine is held up as irrefutable proof that they are dangerous. Never mind that they have prevented hundreds of millions of deaths from diseases like polio and smallpox.
Polling has shown many people who are not normally opposed to vaccines were still skeptical of this one. Unfortunately, politics came into play. Some doubted whether the Food and Drug Administration or the Center for Disease Control and Prevention could resist being politicized. Others had been conditioned to believe the dangers of the coronavirus were being overblown, or stunningly, that the whole concept of the pandemic was a hoax.
Thankfully, the reports of the vaccine’s efficacy, and the scarcity of short-term side effects, has moved people in the right direction. They are putting their faith in the medical community and indicating that when their turn comes, they will take advantage of the protections science has afforded us from SARS-CoV-2.
Take it from a person who has an admittedly irrational fear of needles; someone who absolutely hates getting shots or having blood drawn; someone who got a flu shot this year for the first time in his life. This vaccine, within the parameters being laid out by health professionals, should be taken by everyone at the first opportunity. It is an important first step to having life return to normal, and more importantly, preventing many lives from coming to an unnecessarily early end.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
