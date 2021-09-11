COLUMN: Getting ready to be spooked for Halloween

Practically everyone knows fall is my favorite time of the year, and "football weather" plays no small role. The cool, crisp evenings remind us of days gone by, when we shared flannel blankets and sipped hot cocoa (or something stronger) in the stands at our respective high schools or colleges.
But there's another aspect of autumn that has suited my fancy in recent years - and it has to do with fancy suits. I like putting on a costume, which for years now has been a pirate's wench, with my husband as an admittedly portly Captain Jack Sparrow. I like the adrenaline rush I get from a good scare. It's better than the one you suffer when the plane in which you're flying hits an air pocket, takes a sudden dive, and prompts you to suck half your seat up your behind.
Halloween is my favorite holiday. Through Oct. 31, my husband and I will be checking out Halloween festivals at amusement parks across the southern part of the country. We even managed a few excursions last year while COVID raged - and not that it's stopped, but we're doing it again in 2021. Fall travel is slow season for most places, so you'll get better deals on airfare, hotel accommodations, and attraction tickets. That's especially true if you're active-duty military or a veteran. There are always good deals at Walt Disney World and Universal Studios Orlando for military types like my husband, who is officially "retired." And you won't find better deals except in February. Still, if you want to have the same type of raucous fun we're planning to have, you'd better get cracking, because your flights might have already gone up in price as other spooky spectators have shambled in line to gawk at the gore.
One of the best Halloween events we've attended is at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio. We consider Cedar Point to have the best roller coasters in the country, and its quirky Halloweekends only enhance the electric atmosphere. It was canceled last year to be replaced with a toned-down version, but this year, it's back. It's usually a little chilly on Lake Erie during September and October, but bundling up for a frigid coaster flight is OK by me. You can ride any of the coasters, and when night falls, you can make your way through the haunted houses or mazes, and venture into outdoor "scare zones."
Cedar Point employees have a handle on how to manage mazes: They only send through about eight people at a time. This way, you get the maximum "startle effect" to get your adrenaline pumping. There are special food treats, as well: caramel apples, popcorn balls, cider and other enticing tidbits. In the spook joints, creatures of all stripes jump out at you, follow you, mumble weird things, and howl like banshees. There are other special effects: strobe lighting, dry-ice-induced fog, animatrons and other grotesque objects. Cedar Point also has a number of "scare zones" where zombies, werewolves and chainsaw-wielding murderers lurk. My favorite is "Blood on the Bayou," with its Nawlins theme. I recommend "Fright Lane" passes, which allow you to bypass the lines; similarly, you should buy Fast Lane passes for the coasters. They're pricey, but if you're going all the way to Ohio, you want to do as much as you can.
Closer to home, Fright Fest at Six Flags Over Texas is surprisingly effective. Tickets are relatively inexpensive, and free with season passes. This park also offers spook houses, and does a pretty good job of spacing out the victims as they pass through. At SFOT, some of the rides are retrofitted for the season, and it adds more spice to the mix. The park usually doesn't open until 2 p.m. on these days, but it remains open until midnight. So you won't miss any action if you drive to Oklahoma City and take the Heartland Flyer down to Fort Worth, then Uber over to Arlington.
In 2017, we first checked out the Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights when we were in Florida; that, too, was canceled in 2020 but has returned in 2021. There are impossibly long lines, even on weeknights, so I always advise people to buy the "front-of-the-line" (Express) passes here, too. Otherwise, despite being in the park from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., you won't get through all dozen or so special attractions. You would think Universal, with its props and experience in the horror movie genre, would have the best presentation, but Cedar Point and Six Flags beat it for the sheer adrenaline rush. Although Universal's scenery, makeup, costuming and special effects are superior, employees send guests in like cattle through a chute, which means you get to see what's happening to the folks in front of you before you get to every pivotal point in your journey. Still, it's fun, and resort prices are comparatively low, especially for veterans.
At one time, while in Orlando during the fall, you could check out Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World. That, too, has been reformulated due to COVID. Last year it didn't happen at all, and this year, they're offering something called "Boo Bash" that's much shorter in duration. Lines for the rides have historically been short, because everyone is trick-or-treating for candy. Cast members stand around, dipping their hands into barrels full of candy, then dropping them into the sacks of passing guests. Just as many adults enjoy this event as children, but cast members don't always react favorably to my husband and me. In years past, I've watched as they've shoved fistsful of sweet treats into the sacks of other immature adults in line, but when it's our turn, we're lucky to get a single Milky Way. Usually I get handed a Peep or two. And I hate Peeps. But 2019 was different. Some nefarious individual had alerted everyone that my husband and I were on a keto diet. So each time we approached a barrel, cheerful cast members would say, "Here you go!" and dump several pounds of booty into our bags. We made a monster score then, so we'll see how things work this year.
There are other reasons why Halloween is cool - and I may slouch toward Bethlehem, or at least Tahlequah, to tell you about them later.
