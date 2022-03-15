House Joint Resolution 1047 is authored by Rep. Robert Manger, R-OKC, and Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore, in the House, and Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, in the Senate.
HJR 1047 would send to a vote of the people a proposal freezing the value of a homestead for individual head of households who are 65 years of age or older to not exceed the fair cash value placed upon the property during the first year in which the individual head of household turns 65. It would remove the current maximum income requirement for a senior valuation freeze and make all seniors over 65 eligible. HJR 1047 unanimously passed the House Rules committee last month.
Critics of the bill, which include the County Assessors Association of Oklahoma, believe HJR 1047 would give an unnecessary tax break to wealthy seniors. Proponents believe it would help many seniors on a fixed income who need the financial help. Three observations:
First, HJR 1047 is revenue neutral. That means it wouldn’t cost taxpayers anything. HJR 1047 doesn’t eliminate’property tax for those over 65; it simply freezes the value of the homestead. Seniors would still pay taxes on their homes, including increases in the millage rate in their school districts. Most seniors' homes are already assessed at fair market value, so the only loss of tax revenue would be on the future increases.
Second, the current senior valuation freezing criteria is flawed. The freeze is based on gross household income, which means a rancher counts the income from selling livestock, but not the expenses to raise the livestock. The current system counts all income except veterans’ disability or a gift. It includes income from food stamps, disability, and non-taxable income. The maximum allowable income to be eligible for the freeze varies from county to county and increases each year. Filing for the freeze ends March 15. If you have questions on your eligibility, contact your county assessor’s office by the end of the day.
Third, most seniors need the financial help. Some wealthy Oklahoma seniors don’t need the freeze, but the vast majority of seniors in the Sooner state aren’t wealthy. They are on a fixed income and struggle to pay their bills.
The Oklahoma Board of Equalization certified $10.49 billion with $9.1 billion available for the 2022 Legislature to appropriate; $1.3 billion is carryover from last year. Ten years ago in 2012, the Oklahoma state budget was $6.8 billion. In one decade, the state budget has increased by 25%.
Whenever there is a strong budget in Oklahoma, a plethora of state agencies line up to advocate for increases in funding. State employees line up for raises. But the average Oklahoma taxpayer rarely gets a break. HJR 1047 would be a godsend to many seniors raising their grandchildren and struggling to pay property insurance and maintain their homes. The truth is, it isn’t a tax cut at all. HJR 1047 would just put county government on a fixed income like the seniors. What’s good for the goose is good for gander. Contact your state legislator and urge him or her to support passage of HJR 1047.
Steve Fair is chair of the 4th District of the Oklahoma Republican Party.
