The question of the day is whether you’d go out of your way on or before Oct. 28 to give Oklahoma a billion dollars a year.
State Question 802 would expand SoonerCare health coverage for about 200,000 low-income adults in Oklahoma. But it will only be on the ballot if 178,000 registered voters will sign the petition to put it on the ballot. Thirty-six states already have a program like this in place, and Oklahoma is among the 14 states in the U.S. which don’t offer this to its low-income adults earning up to about $34,000 per family of four. Nationwide research shows that a "yes" vote for State Question 802 saves lives. If every state adopted SQ 802, it would save over 16,000 lives per year, nationwide. And when those who need health care have insurance, it helps to keep local hospitals open and financially healthy.
Twice in a week, I have encountered diabetic patients panhandling to strangers for medical expense money. Oklahoma is blessed by its Indian tribes, which carry the health burden for their tribal members. But about 75 percent of almost four million Oklahomans are white and thus cannot use tribal medical services. Half a million Oklahomans are uninsured. According to Chris Casteel’s article in The Oklahoman, this state is second-highest in uninsured rates. And although there has been an uptick in insurance coverage, about 14 percent of the population yet has no insurance. Due in part to obesity and lack of exercise, Oklahomans are particularly at-risk for cardiovascular disease.
Oklahomans pay in to the Medicare/Medicaid system with every payroll deduction, and if SQ 802 garners enough petition signatures to be placed on the ballot, it will bring about $1 billion of those payroll deduction dollars back to the state. Although it didn’t put forth a substantive argument against the ballot measure, one Oklahoma policy think tank took measures to keep SQ 802 out of the hands of voters.
The Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs (not to be confused with the Oklahoma Policy Institute) filed an Oklahoma Supreme Court challenge, averring that the formula for insurance eligibility was misstated in the petition and instead of insuring those whose incomes are 133 percent of the poverty level, the correct number was 138 percent of poverty level. I can’t tell you what that difference means in numbers of people who might actually be eligible for coverage. It is evident, though, that the error actually allows a few more people to access medical care. The Supreme Court ruled this distinction is de minimis, and the description of the measure gives voters enough understanding of insurance qualifications to make an informed decision.
Critics will throw around pejoratives calling this "Obamacare," but it isn’t Obamacare. Obamacare is private insurance. Maybe these critics get their policy perspectives from a generic national agenda, and don’t see the real struggles in our communities where we hold fundraisers for our local hospitals or where hospitals come to city councils, seeking assistance to keep the doors open, and where employers must balance providing health insurance with meeting payroll so workers don’t have to be laid off.
There is something palpable about solutions that sustain rural economies, prevent joblessness, localize health access, and keep people from dying. But you won’t even get to vote on SQ 802 unless 178,000 people find a petition and sign it. And that isn’t easy, but local libraries are a great place to ask for help in finding the SQ 802 petition. You may never know whose life you save, or in what way you have helped your town with the billion dollars you give to Oklahoma.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
