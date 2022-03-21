COLUMN: Giving back America to Russia?

This past week, Oleg Matveychev, the press representative for Russian President Vladamir Putin, made an outlandish demand on Russian television by calling on America to return Alaska over sanctions due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Not only Alaska, but he also demanded the U.S. “return all Russian properties, those of the Russian empire, the Soviet Union and current Russia, which has been seized in the United States, and so on." He went on to add that Russia should be given the Antarctic because Russia “discovered it so it belongs to us.”
This was brutally mocked on social media and around the world. Of course, the U.S. legally purchased the land now known as Alaska in 1867 for $7.2 million. In today’s dollars, that would be about $138,024,000 – which would still be considered a bargain. However, that would be land only and not considering the infrastructure and natural resources we now know to be there.
For those who need a refresher course in American history, Indigenous peoples were in Alaska for thousands of years before the Russian government, then controlled by czars, came in and established a presence in the territory. According to the website History.com, it was during the administration of U.S. President James Buchanan when Russia first approached the still-young U.S. about selling the territory, but negotiations were stalled due to the Civil War.
Secretary of State William H. Seward was a supporter of territorial expansion and desperately wanted to acquire the territory, which was about one-fifth the size of the rest of the current United States. The U.S. Congress was not quite as eager as Seward to acquire the frozen landmass, however, and he was ridiculed by many in elected office and the media, with the sale being dubbed “Seward’s Folly” and “Seward’s icebox.” President Andrew Johnson was not without criticism, either, with the proposed purchase also being called his “polar bear garden.”
Finally, the Senate ratified the treaty on April 9, 1867, and six months later, Alaska was officially handed over from the Russians to the U.S. The discovery of gold soon thereafter brought many people to the territory, and since then, oil and other natural resources has been of great worth to America.
The thought of returning Alaska is ludicrous, and it will not happen. However, it did get me to thinking that if we did that, would the U.S. then also be expected to return Louisiana to the French and Texas to Mexico? Being Cherokee, I would also assume that would mean returning the southeastern states back to the Cherokee Nation and the other tribal nations from those areas, including Florida to the Seminoles, Utah and Colorado to the Ute and Timpview tribes, and the other states to the other tribes. By the time that was done, there would no longer be a United States.
Focusing on returning Alaska, there may be a bright side. There are huge oil reserves ready for drilling and production in the Arctic National Wildlife Reserve, and there are huge production lines on the coast of the Arctic Ocean with the beginning of the pipeline at Prudhoe Bay. Since the Biden administration is so insistent on not producing oil and gas here, but instead buying it from foreign rouge nations who dislike us like Russia, Venezuela, Iran and other OPEC producing nations, maybe we should give Alaska back to the Russians, after all.
That way, Russia can produce and export the oil and gas and we can buy it from them for America’s use. It’s an idea to be considered. Anyone have Matveychev’s number?
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications and the former director of the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
