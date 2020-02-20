Go big or go home happens Tuesday, March 3. Mark your calendar for voting on Super Tuesday. It is the biggest day for earning votes toward presidential candidacy.
Donald Trump is a shoo-in for Republican nominee. Republicans who don't like him can cast a protest ballot for one of four Republican contenders who are running at under 2 percent each, to send the party a message. Not until November can they vote outside the party.
If you are a Democrat or an independent, weigh-in at your regular precinct polling place for your preferred Democrat to run against Trump in November. Michael Bloomberg has not been vying for caucus delegates, but you can vote for him in Oklahoma.
I have endorsed Elizabeth Warren. She grew up in Oklahoma and debated for Northwest Classen High School. I find her practical, sensible, attentive to detail, honest and relatable. She's smart and vetted. She and Amy Klobuchar have the best handle on rural America. I'm predicting that Oklahoma will vote a toss-up between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, with Michael Bloomberg for third place. Closer to Super Tuesday, polls will give better forecasting. Bernie Sanders won Oklahoma last time when Warren was not in the field.
You can vote at your precinct from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 3. Or you can vote early on the Thursday or Friday before, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or Saturday before the election during shorter hours at your county election board. Some employers offer comp time so workers can vote.
Local county voting results are usually posted by midnight. On Super Tuesday night, the cable news will report from all over the country with easternmost states' results coming in first because of the time zones.
Oklahoma leans toward traditional party favorites such as Bernie Sanders who carried Oklahoma last election. One national source expects Biden to win Oklahoma. It is exciting to have a broad field of qualified candidates, but Oklahoma isn't likely to break out for Tulsi Gabbard, Mayor Pete, Amy Klobuchar or Tom Steyer.
On Super Tuesday, 13 other states will also be voting. About a third of total votes will be cast then - including heavy-hitters Texas (with 228 votes) and California (415 votes). Oklahoma has 37 delegates pledged to vote for whichever contender wins the Oklahoma Super Tuesday popular vote, as well as five unpledged superdelegates who will be a wild-card at the Democratic National Convention if a clear winner doesn't top-off the nomination by a majority of votes before then.
There have been mixed results from the states voting ahead of Oklahoma. Super Tuesday will narrow the field. It is possible that Kamala Harris will be on the Oklahoma ballot since she qualified before dropping out of the race.
Stacy Abrams has signaled her openness to a VP bid. Some speculate that Warren would call upon Julian Castro for VP. I've always wondered why the two leading, most top-tier candidates don't pair up into a dynamic duo president and VP team to solidify party unity and concentrate on reaching out to swing independent voters and city voters in rural American states with disproportionally high electoral college clout.
Primary campaigns don't have the ground game that you'll see in the fall, and rely instead on internet and TV ads. Trump is using talk radio, targeting older voters. Democrats are focused on younger voters and a longer policy horizon.
Super Tuesday will reveal who will go home, and it may reveal who will go big.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
