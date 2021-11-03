COLUMN: Good news always brings a smile to my face

Was it only two weeks ago I was bemoaning the need for a little good news? It’s been a good two weeks. When your list of good things fills a page of paper, it’s hard to argue you haven’t been blessed.
At the city, we had two different families decide to support growing our trail system, with each offering to donate $50,000. The donation of Mike and Judy Shade will be used to build the trail south of the Fourth Street bridge by the new dog park. Steve and Jodeen Worth are supporting a trail that will connect the North Cedar sidewalk east to the bypass.
Speaking of walkability, I met with some individuals who want a plan for expanding our sidewalk system. The first thing needed is an inventory of our existing sidewalks, which includes an assessment of their condition. Turns our there’s an app for that! It will take a bit more preparation, but hopefully, we’ll soon be asking for volunteers to walk sidewalks and capture the data needed.
There’s nothing like small children dressed as dragons, princesses, and Rubik's cubes to make a body smile. Our city employees worked together to plan a trunk-or-treat event at Anthis-Brennan. This event was wholly produced by our employees, even with the candy funded out of their own pockets. Adding the support of several businesses and emergency services made it extra-special. Those kiddos had fun getting up close and personal to fire and police vehicles, city heavy equipment, and an air ambulance helicopter.
On the agenda for the City Council meeting were three items that will help propel service forward. Many thanks to the councilors for their approval and support. The city’s email system has been managed in-house and it has been a struggle to maintain security. We’re now going to a hosted solution. Our city phone system is old landline-based and expensive. We got the go-ahead to transition to an internet based system that will integrate desk phones and cell phones seamlessly. Residents should be able to reach city workers more directly and with fewer dropped or lost calls, while the city will save significant money every month.
The third item approved by Council is the purchase of a new paver for our Street Department. This is a particularly happy development, as just two years ago I was convinced our Street Department would never be capable of doing more than basic road maintenance. Boy, have they proved me wrong!
Over the course of the past two years, this crew has partnered with County and Cherokee Nation road crews, taking advantage of the opportunity to learn more about their craft. They then took on repaving projects of their own, refining that craft. Our new street commissioner has worked side-by-side with his crew to ensure quality results. The old paver is 20 years old and some gauges are broken. With a new paver, our Street Department will be able to keep our roads program growing and save the city many thousands of dollars in the process.
My list is much longer, to be shared another day. Sure hope your “good-things” list fills a page, too.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
