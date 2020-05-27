Emmett Louis Till grew up and attended school on the south side of Chicago during an era in which segregated schools had become a part of American life. In 1954, despite the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas, there was resistance in the Deep South to integration.
The late Sen. Harry F. Byrd, D-Virginia, had led the campaign of "massive resistance" against the high court's decision, and as a result of Byrd's crusade against desegregation, there were some schools that would close their doors in the state of Virginia. This was the America in which Till came of age, and although the young Till had experienced segregation in the state of Illinois, he would experience a different degree of segregation in Money, Mississippi.
On Aug. 24, 1955, Till's encounter with Carolyn Bryant would later result in retribution from Bryant's husband, as Mrs. Bryant claimed Till grabbed her in a lewd way while making wolf-whistles in the process. It was days later when Till's disfigured body was identified by Till's uncle, and Till's mother insisted on an open casket funeral so the world could see what racist individuals had done to her only son. Mr. Bryant and half-brother J.W. Milam were not only found "not guilty" of the murder of Till, but both men were never even indicted on the separate charge of kidnapping. This is why I support former NFL football player Colin Rand Kaepernick's kneeling during the playing of the U.S. national anthem.
In June 1964, as the "Freedom Summer" was initiated by civil rights activists from the north, less than 7 percent of African Americans were registered to vote in the state of Mississippi. The bodies of Michael Schwerner, James Chaney, and Andrew Goodman were discovered below an earthen dam outside of Philadelphia, Mississippi, in August 1964. The state did not press the murder charge, and a federal court dismissed the indictments of 16 conspirators with the exception of Sheriff Lawrence A. Rainey and Deputy Sheriff Cecil Price. The U.S. Supreme Court did overturn the federal judge's decision to dismiss the indictments, and all indictments were reinstated, yet convictions for seven conspirators resulted in light sentences ranging from three to 10 years. None of the conspirators served more than six years, and Sheriff Rainey was acquitted. This is why I support Kaepernick's kneeling during the playing of the U.S. national anthem.
Ahmaud Arbery was murdered by two white men in Georgia on Feb. 23, 2020, and the inquiry into the case had been handled by local officials. Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael were arrested three weeks ago, and both have been charged with murder and aggravated assault. Within the realm of the Arbery murder case, there have already been recusals of two district attorneys, and one of them spoke of how "perfectly legal" the McMichaels' actions were. Currently, and due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there have been no indictments against the McMichaels as the state Supreme Court's coronavirus restrictions are still in place.
The McMichaels are planning to use the citizen's arrest and self-defense statute in terms of their defense strategy, and they will no doubt allege that Arbery attacked the younger and armed McMichael. The McMichaels have cited a rash of burglaries in the neighborhood, yet Glynn County police reported only one burglary that occurred over seven weeks before the killing of Arbery. This case of Arbery is again, a reminder of why I support Kaepernick's actions on the sidelines.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with a special emphasis on civics and history.
