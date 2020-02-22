My first exposure to Ross Dress for Less occurred back when my youngest sister, now approaching 45, was in college at OU. One summer, she squatted at the home of my other sister in Florida.
Lisa, who is two years behind me, was already a "Ross Boss" - someone who knows her way around that discount star better than a drunk knows his way around a cheap bottle of vodka. Addiction is involved, and at every available opportunity, the individual who is bereft of self-control will metaphorically raise a vein and get out the shopping needle. By the time my husband, son and I showed up for our semi-annual visit, Shannon had picked up the habit and was expert at lighting the pipe.
Our first day there, I was introduced to this "wonder drug." While my husband and my brother-in-law, Al, hung out at the house with the kids, we sisters headed out to Ross. I'd heard of it, but had never been there, and I had no understanding of the protocols. Upon entering this store, I was overwhelmed. Rack upon rack of tightly packed clothing greeted us. Biology buffs will understand. The clothing was cordoned off under "kingdoms" of women's, men's and children's, with housewares out to the side. Next came the "phyla": slacks, shorts, dresses, shoes, accessories, and so on. Then followed the "classes": long-sleeved blouses, short-sleeved T-shirts, tunics and so forth - or jeans, capris, bell bottoms, etc. We'll skip "order," because there was none, as far as I could see, and move onto "family," which could best be described as juniors, missies, women's, petite, etc. "Genus" involved various sizes, and extreme confusion entered at this point, because a rack might start with 2, 4, 6, 8 and on up, and then start again, with small, medium and large. And "species"? Well, let's just mention colors and patterns, and be done.
If you are not befuddled by now, you either shop regularly at Ross or are a member of Mensa. My first view of the Ross panorama was akin to studying a sign written in Mandarin, or trying to absorb a formula on the Theory of Relativity. For a right-brained type such as myself, no can do. But my sisters immediately got down to business. They held out their left arms to act as racks, and with their right hands, they began flipping through the plastic hangers almost as quickly as I type- about 95 words per minute. When one of them saw something she liked, she grabbed it, draped it over her left arm, and continued sifting. I just watched, fascinated; how could they determine a piece of clothing worthwhile by a millisecond of a glance? When they got what they deemed to be their "quotas," they headed to the dressing rooms. An attendant asked how many items they had; they answered and received plastic tabs with numbers on them. Then they disappeared into a booth. After several minutes, they emerged, handed the rejected items to the attendant, put the chosen clothes into their baskets, and hit the gas like NASCAR drivers to head back to the racks. Then the process began anew. Meanwhile, I poked around amongst the fabric, but I've never liked shopping, and such a huge selection blows what mind I have left.
A year and a half ago, I described an embarrassing, prolonged and shared frenzy purchasing bling-crusted Guess sneakers of various styles and hues. Most came from Florida after being scored by my sister, or ordered online after she sent me a pic of her latest pair. That's because shopping at a Ross store in Oklahoma is tantamount to charging onto a battlefield with a pop-gun and a pair of flip-flops. Once I witnessed two women exchange racial epithets, then open-handed facial slaps over a red patent-leather purse I wouldn't have carried on a bet. Afterward, I was stupid enough to venture into the bowels of the store, where I observed heaps of clothing, shoes and housewares all over the floor. After browsing for 30 minutes, I found nothing I wanted, but I did see a number of shirts soaked with armpit sweat, khakis with stains in the crotch, and a pair of ballet flats that had been tried on by someone who had been mucking a hog pen.
Around that same time, during a visit to Chicago, my husband also needed footwear. We started at Macy's but decided to hike down the street to a Ross to see if it resembled the stores in Florida. Unfortunately for my budget, it did. On the clearance rack were several pairs of heretofore unseen rhinestone-studded Guess sneakers. I felt the surge a crack addict must experience when he lights up a glass pipe. I thumbed off a text to Lisa, told her I was about to imbibe, and asked if she wanted to join me. Her response: "Um... yes? But don't you think we might be going overboard on the sneakers?" It got worse; I spied a pair of the Mermaid all-glitter sneaks. I dispatched another photo, but while they were too gaudy for Lisa, my niece Amber jumped into the fray and expressed her admiration. A size 6 was calling her name by proxy, so I snared them. Then I went a couple of aisles over to search for some 9's for myself. That's when two women began to rumble over the last size 7's, pulling them back and forth between them like a couple of lumberjacks working a whipsaw, screaming curses and threats.
Last week, I was again at my sister's house, and she asked if I wanted to go to Ross, in the tone a pastor would use to ask a parisioner if he'd like to come over and watch some porn. I happened to need a pair of what I call "Wellies," but they're plastic boots you can wear at a place like - oh, say a muddy field at the New Orleans Jazz Festival. I found what I wanted, and noticed a cute corduroy skirt that buttoned down the front. My sister urged me on, as if I were a baby taking her first steps. I quickly spotted a matching blouse. I think I may be getting the hang of it.
Later this week, we learned Al had to go in for surgery for a detached retina. Lisa loitered in the waiting room, but a nurse came out and said, "Your husband is worried that you are bored." I asked her how much longer he'd be under the knife. She replied, "At least another hour. I saw him. He told me to leave. So I found a Ross." Then she added, "By the way, I found another pair of sneakers. I need to see a therapist. Clearly I have CBD - Compulsive (Shoe) Buying Disorder. Good thing I only have it when I'm at Ross."
And it's a good thing the nearest Ross is too intimidating for a novice like me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.