Hey, Sweetheart! I know you’re right in the middle of cooking supper, but any way you want to take a quick cruise down Choctaw? Ten minutes, tops – promise!
You see, Monday evening at the City Council meeting, our grant writer, Shelldon Miggletto, mentioned that TPWA has started the installation of new LED lights. Six lights were up. That meant that by Tuesday evening, there would be even more. Anxious for the chance to see the impact of new light bulbs, I was ready for a short drive.
(I know. Light bulbs, right? Must be easily excited…)
I knew it would be good. I didn’t know how good. Oh my gosh, sweetheart! Look at that! You would feel safe walking on either sidewalk. Not just that – you could read a book while walking on either sidewalk.
We started at College Avenue and drove west. The old bulbs are easy to spot. The light is orange and the road is dark. The first old bulbs we saw were well past Dollar General at the top of the hill. Yes: In one day, our TPWA crews replaced almost all the bulbs on West Choctaw. From the top of the hill all the way back to downtown, there are no dark spots. The street feels safe and inviting. I can’t wait to see what happens to Downing and Muskogee Avenue.
Come to think of it, Monday’s Council meeting was one piece of good news after another. If you find yourself looking for a bright spot this week, check these out.
Back in March 2017, Tahlequah residents were being invited to participate in the process to develop “My Tahlequah 2030” to envision what Tahlequah might be 20 years down the road. Many meetings, conversations, and exercises later, a draft copy of “My Tahlequah 2040” was presented to the community. The best things are sometimes forged in fire, and this project was no different. Tahlequah residents were passionate about the plan and the picture of our future. It’s taken a while to iron out wrinkles and finally ask the Council to formally adopt the plan. They did so Monday night.
This long-anticipated document deals with transportation, land use, community character, and quality of life in Tahlequah. It is 317 pages of broad goals and specific tasks that will help move us forward toward a better, more well-balanced and economically viable future. A printed copy is available at the library and it’s posted to the city of Tahlequah website, if you’d like to check it out.
Economic development is a big piece of the Comprehensive Plan. Council took action Monday to approve funding for a project with a company called Startup Junkie from Northwestern Arkansas. This company works to assist young, developing businesses find the resources they need to grow.
People want to live in Tahlequah and Cherokee County. To accommodate that, we must have businesses that provide jobs. Grow-your-own, work-from-home business is the wave of the future. This project has the potential to turn dreams into reality for entrepreneurs and turn a Comprehensive Plan into a better tomorrow for Tahlequah.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
