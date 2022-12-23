COLUMN: Goose eggs for Christmas

As my proofreader, he's the first one to read my column each week. Since most of what I write about, he's already lived through, it's hard to get a reaction.
Many of our daily discussions happen while I'm cooking dinner, and I was picking his brain for a column topic. Sometimes it's hard to know what I'm going to write about, especially if I can't remember what I did yesterday. Claiming he could write a series of columns on having to deal with me, I immediately wanted to know what he meant by that. Taking that as his cue to leave the kitchen, he just smiled and said, "Think about it and get back to me."
What are you saying, I asked him for the third time, "Do you mean I'm easy to deal with, or would these columns of yours be a sob story of having to put with me?"
Finally, he stopped moving and pointed to the front of my shirt where three slices of cucumber skin were now residing.
"Now you have your answer," he said.
I certainly can't argue his point as he does have to deal with some oddities I seem to have, besides being extremely accident prone. I can't say all "accidents" happen with no fault of my own, since the cucumber skin did land on my shirt as I was peeling it. The weird part is, I was clueless they were there the entire time I was trying to understand his remark of "having to deal with me."
This weekend I nearly outdid myself in the accident department. Our annual cookie making was just a few hours away, and I decided to carry some chairs upstairs from the basement. If he said it once, he's said it a dozen times, "Why don't you make more trips instead of trying to carry everything all at once?"
This time it didn't end well, between me, the basement stairs, a wooden chair, and a folding chair.
Halfway up, the wooden chair slipped and was blocking my ability to grab onto the railing when I started falling backwards. It was as if it was in slow motion while tumbling down the stairs, I had enough time to contemplate how many bones were going to be broken and who was going to oversee making the cookies.
When I landed on the concrete floor, the back of my head bounced so hard I really thought it was game over. He was sitting on the couch and heard the commotion, but didn't think much of it, as it's not unusual for me to drop or break something on a daily basis. When I yelled for help he came down quickly. The bumps on my head were, and still are, goose eggs. I have lots of bruising, but nothing is broken, except for my record of "accidentally" hurting myself.
"It's a Christmas miracle, or you're as hardheaded as I said you are," he joked.
Sandy Turner is a mom, grandma, former caretaker and retired journalist living in Missouri.
