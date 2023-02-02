COLUMN: GOP finds new way to use fear, paranoia

Thanks to the leadership of the Democratic Party, the IRS added 5,000 new customer service reps in order to handle the thousands of unprocessed returns from last year.
Yet, the GOP-led House has a bill to rescind the $71 billion allocated to the IRS under the climate and health law passed last year. Thankfully, the Senate will not advance the bill. This is Republican fear mongering to the base about supposedly how the IRS will kick down doors with over 87,000 new agents.
According to Speaker Kevin McCarthy, if you earn $75,000 or less, the IRS will come after you with an audit. Ever since the Aug. 8 raid on Mar-A Lago, the GOP message is that tens of thousands of Democratic IRS soldiers will move against working Americans.
The fact is all of this Republican pandering to the base about the IRS going after millions of Americans is simply not true. Under the provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act, most of those hires would not be Internal Revenue agents, and wouldn't be new positions. The $71 billion in funding is to go towards IT technicians and taxpayer services support staff, as well as experienced auditors who would be largely tasked with cracking down on corporate and high-income tax evaders.
But what Republicans, like Sen. Marco Rubio and others, would have you believe is this is the Democrats with a plan of audit scrutiny of the middle class and small businesses.
In actuality, there is about to be a lot of turnover in the ranks of IRS employees, as more than half are eligible for retirement. Thus, the funding from the Inflation Reduction Act is to fill the vacancies within the agency's ranks.
When the GOP took control of Congress back in 2010 during the Obama Administration, they set out to chip away at the IRS so that since that time enforcement funding within the agency has dropped substantially, which makes it easier for the fat cats to cheat, while getting away with not paying billions in federal taxes.
The shortages and lack of funding impacting the IRS for the last decade have also made it difficult for working Americans to access customer support. Right now, there are tens of millions of unprocessed returns from last tax season.
The technology used by the IRS is very outdated as the agency is relying on a 1960s computer language system, known as COBOL, in order to process individual tax returns.
It has been extremely difficult to locate those staff that can run an antiquated system like COBOL.
Ultimately, the new funding for the IRS is a key component of the plan to pay for the cost of the Inflation Reduction Act.
Consider if the IRS is better able to go after the wealthy tax cheaters, the agency will increase revenue by hundreds of billions over the next 10 years. It also begs the question of why any blue collar working American would vote Republican?
The GOP has found another way to use fear and paranoia to muster support among the red base throughout the nation. I mean, think about it, not too many people would put the IRS on their list of government favorites.
The idea of audits, paying penalties, etc. is not exactly a happy time for anyone.
The GOP can simply distort this new funding for the IRS, and turn it into political capital by painting the false picture of tens of thousands of IRS agents coming for America's working families and small businesses.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
