As Capitol Hill Republicans continue to operate without any clearly-crafted platform of policy initiatives and continue to align themselves with Donald Trump's self-serving opportunism, the Republicans are looking toward the 2022 midterms, hoping to recapture the majority in both Houses. Yet they have to inform their constituents of how their party will tackle major challenges for the nation.
I suppose millions of Republican voters are content with a Republican Party that favors power and disenfranchisement to win elections. The GOP is the party that favors unrestricted gun ownership, yet seeks to suppress the vote. The GOP is the party that refuses to listen to science, and instead favors the big fossil fuel industry over what is best in the long term for the planet.
The GOP continues to fuel its base by fear-mongering, whether it's about raging against "socialism," with a good many within that base who don't even understand the nature of socialism, while vilifying it and using it interchangeably with "communism," despite the fact that our privatized health care system is the most expensive, while "socialized" medicine in European nations are taking care of all of their citizens. Do Republicans really like the fact that Medicare is not permitted to negotiate with drug companies for prescription drug prices? Are Republican voters all right with Big Pharma, which spends more on marketing costly pharmaceutical drugs than on research?
The Republican Party's current strategy is based on the use of stalling and blocking an actual well-crafted Democratic Party platform that includes much-needed federal voting rights legislation – or are GOP voters satisfied with partisan gerrymandering, hindering voter registration, preventing early voting, and eliminating drop boxes?
Are Republican voters OK with Hill leadership that refuses to condemn a violent insurrection against our democracy, while some Republican lawmakers refer to insurrectionists as "tourists" and "victims"? The GOP-led House Select Committee on the Benghazi attacks couldn’t find anything to satisfy the right-wing pundits and voters after five Republican investigations found no wrongdoing on the part of senior Obama Administration officials. Americans died in the Benghazi attack, and McCarthy told FOX News the Benghazi inquiries were causing Clinton’s poll numbers to drop, as McCarthy cited the investigation as part of a “fight and win" strategy. And most Republicans denounced the idea of a Jan. 6 Commission because that would damage them politically.
In the final analysis, the modern-day Republican Party is obsessed with tribalism and defeating its opponents. Sen. Mitch McConnell really needs to do some soul-searching when he chooses to throw Democrats under the bus for being the party that is obstructing a bipartisan approach. The GOP is in dire need of a big self-check.
It is easy to see what McConnell and company are doing with all of their blatant obstructionism of the Democratic Party platform – and not only does it not do the country any good, but it is a tactic to simply maintain power. And if McConnell wants to throw the president and Hill Democrats under the bus for hindering progress toward bipartisanship, they also shouldn’t forget it is through procedural moves in the Senate like the filibuster – which is being politically weaponized by Republicans in their efforts to recapture the majorities in the House and Senate.
Next year, when midterms are in full swing, it is entirely possible we will hear McConnell declare, “See, during President Joe Biden’s first year and a half in office, and the do-nothing Democrats are at it again!”
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
