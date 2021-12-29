COLUMN: GOP, MAGA response to Jan. 6 insurrection antithesis to American ideals

As I write this column, it is Dec. 7, a day that President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared would live in infamy. On Dec. 7, 1941 the United States' policy of isolationism was no longer relevant as America mobilized for war. In the aftermath of World War II, the U.S. brought democracy and a free market system to war ravaged countries in Europe and Asia. America's emergence from World War II as a superpower had long reversed isolationism in favor of a "pax Americana" throughout the world.
American ideals regarding democracy and freedom would become a beacon of hope for those that had lived under tyranny. After the collapse of the Weimar Republic in Germany, the emergence of the Third Reich was not blocked by the League of Nations as the blitzkrieg stormed across the European continent. But, by the spring of 1945, the Americans and allies vanquished Hitler's Nazi war machine. Germany, along with many other nations would be rebuilt with billions in funding courtesy of the Marshall Plan. The Nuremberg and Tokyo Trials meted out justice for Nazi and Japanese war criminals. And the United States would this time join an international organization that issued a declaration in which democracy and human rights would be promoted.
The United Nations includes a mission statement about human rights being protected by the rule of law. And in the interests of advancing democracy and human rights around the world, America is struggling currently to keep its own democracy intact. Our own nation witnessed the worst assault on our democratic republic since the War of 1812. The live feed of angry MAGA and QAnon followers showed insurrectionists assaulting Capitol Police officers, and smashing doors and windows while shouting for the execution of then-Vice President Mike Pence.
Videos and photos emerged that day of some rioters donned in tactical gear carrying flex cuffs. Some of the insurrectionists moved in a planned tactical procedure with communication equipment and kevlar helmets. In some of the footage, one MAGA rioter can be heard yelling out "Oh, Nancy where are you?" Prior to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, an unidentified individual set up explosive devices at the DNC and RNC headquarters. In the aftermath of the Capitol insurrection, five people lay dead with well over 100 Capitol Police officers injured.
As I watched the electoral certification proceedings resume following the assault, some senators changed their objection votes. And I thought to myself, is this where many GOP rank and file Hill members finally have a moment of clarity regarding the unwavering support of then-President Donald Trump? Unfortunately, the awakening did not occur as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy flew to Mara-Lago to kiss Trump's ring. Then we began to hear some Republican lawmakers refer to the insurrectionists as "tourists." Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Representative Matt Gaetz visited a detention facility where some of the Capitol rioters are being held.
I understand that on the day of the riot, Greene was smiling and laughing. Over 20 states have passed voter restriction laws in order for the GOP to maintain its power. Trumpism has really normalized ideas and actions that are so antithetical to who we are as a nation. In the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on our democracy, every single lawmaker in Washington D.C. should be condemning, loudly, what transpired on that day. The Senate had a chance to prevent one of the most dangerous and corrupt office-holders from ever holding office in the future. But enough senators voted no on a conviction, and helped to enable Trumpism which is a direct threat to American democracy.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
