It would take a two-thirds majority in the Senate to eliminate the filibuster rule, and Sen. Joe Manchin thinks the filibuster fosters bipartisanship. It seems as if the political implications of the matter up for debate is the spur to bipartisanship, rather than the filibuster itself.
For example, had Republicans or Democrats failed to support and pass the competitiveness with a China bill, the other party would have mercilessly attacked the other, and advancing on other noncontroversial measures in a way that one party can look constructive without paying the political price.
One would think the real incentive for bipartisanship might emerge from the threat of reconciliation, yet this didn't work with the American Rescue Plan that President Joe Biden signed back in March, as the Republicans wanted to enact spending less than a third of what Biden wanted, while gutting most of the Democratic provisions in the plan. Reconciliation is, however, limited in its scope, because it is a strategy that can only be implemented with budgetary issues. The Republicans killed the Jan. 6 Commission with the filibuster, even though the GOP were granted everything they demanded regarding the Commission, and Manchin did not like this. Now, you would have thought Manchin would have altered his views on doing away with the filibuster, but his stance on the matter hasn't changed.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has said it is imperative not to change the Senate rules, but to alter senatorial behavior, yet in terms of saving our democracy from combating climate change to tax reform, I don't see the Republican Party really changing its behavior at all. It will therefore take a rule change in the Senate to advance, but right now, eliminating the filibuster is a pipe dream because of the lack of support in the Senate, which would be required to remove the most archaic and obstructionist rule in the upper house.
If the Republican rank and file refused to let H.R. 1 and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Bill advance over the current rules, it doesn't look as if the GOP minority in the Senate would agree to a carve out of the filibuster like they did with Associate Justice Amy C. Barrett, then Democrats must focus on midterms and win back enough seats in the Senate to break the filibuster. I think that by the 2022 primaries, and certainly by November, many voters will go blue because the Biden Administration is set out to deliver a very popular infrastructure bill. Major polls demonstrate that America supports infrastructure reform regarding roads, bridges, water pipes, broadband internet, public schools, and more home care for the elderly.
And I am talking about the red districts that want to see the passage of the proposed $3.5 trillion bill, which includes child care provisions While many of the Hill and State Republican lawmakers cry "socialism" during their fear-mongering as a political weapon, the truth is, American voters – both Democrat and Republican – support the infrastructure plan. How many MAGA voters approve of the child tax credits in the American Rescue Plan that passed back in March?
All of this "stolen election" nonsense and the use of the filibuster are pure obstructionism, and will only take the Republicans so far. In the final analysis, the GOP will have to come up with something other than that tired old socialist label to describe the much-needed federal legislation designed to effect reform to combat the challenges we face in the days ahead.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
