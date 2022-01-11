COLUMN: GOP needs more with Rounds' courage

This column is another entry in the "credit where it is due" series. This week's subject is Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota.
Rounds had the courage to state the obvious: He flatly stated the 2020 election was not stolen or rigged. Sure, there are some isolated incidents of people trying to vote more than once. Sometimes they tried to do it in more than one state. So, yes, there was voter fraud. But not nearly enough to change the outcome of the 2020 election. Not even close. Not even in a single state.
There is no need to hash out all the evidence again. It is a lack thereof that is the actual problem. No need to go through all that again, even after Cyber Ninjas failed to find many issues in Arizona. It should be noted that nearly all the ones they did find were either small-scale human errors or ones they made themselves in their eagerness to solve the great mystery of "The Big Lie."
Unfortunately, there will likely still be enough people convinced that the lie is true to cause problems again in the next presidential election if it does not go their way. They may try to create trouble after the midterms. However, the nation might be spared that trauma since it is probable that the instigators' preferred candidates might do well enough to forestall fits of rage.
One way to help keep another Capitol attack from happening again is for officials to speak out like Rounds. Acknowledging reality should not be considered a courageous act. That is certainly true after the passage of a significant amount of time, and even more so after piles of evidence against a comfortable lie are provided. I do not know why it took Rounds a year to make the statement he did. I am just glad he did.
I am glad the Biden administration appears to be getting suited up for a voting rights initiative. It is long overdue. The imagery and framing of entering the fray on anniversary of January had better pay tangible, real-world dividends to offset any delays waiting for the opportunity to use it may have caused. This is an issue that should have been given presidential attention months ago. It is at least as important as any infrastructure bill. It may be at least as challenging to get passed.
If there is no movement on voting rights at the federal level, it may double the number of people who have doubts about the validity and integrity of American elections. It would mean the discontent is coming from two directions, and theoretically, roughly twice the intensity. I do not believe it would lead to something as crazy as, say, storming the Capitol building, but it would exacerbate the growing credibility problem of our country's electoral system. It would matter what Rounds, or any other official, had to say at that point.
Still, in the here and now, what Rounds said was helpful. But it is going to take a lot more people to step forward to make a dent in the deception and the collective delusion that is The Big Lie. Maybe we have until 2024 to settle things down. Maybe we don't. The sooner and more loudly others in leadership positions speak the truth about the 2020 election--that Joe Biden won it indisputably--the less we have to worry about a repeat of Jan. 6, 2021.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
