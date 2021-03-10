At the Hyatt Regency in Orlando last month, former President Donald Trump addressed CPAC and spoke of how the Republican Party is united, yet there are GOP lawmakers who are questioning whether the party is still Trump’s party.
In the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, which was incited by Trump, the impeachment process that followed was the most bipartisan impeachment in American presidential history, with 17 GOP members who put accountability over loyalty.
Loyalty resembled something out of a “Godfather” movie during Trump’s tenure in office, and former FBI Director James Comey and former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen can attest to the Trump variety of loyalty. The current state of the Republican Party, despite Trump’s claim at CPAC, is in a fractured state with loyal Trump partisans like Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Josh Hawley, and Rep. Matt Gaetz continuing to align themselves with the former and twice-impeached president, while Rep. Liz Cheney believes Trump should play no role in the future of the party in any way, shape, or form. State legislatures have echoed this unrelenting loyalty to a cult-like figure wherein votes of censure were directed at Capitol Hill Republicans who came out in favor of impeachment.
And Republicans throughout the states that hold the view that the party is built around Trump would probably tell you any candidates who distance themselves from the Trump orbit are going to face a tough primary race. Is it really accurate to say Trump changed the Republican Party itself, or is it fair to say Trump is leaving a legacy as a symptom of current GOP politics, and not a cause of it? It seems to me that white nationalism, anti-LGBTQ sentiment, political incorrectness, and male chauvinism have all been around for quite a while, long before Trump entered the political arena. And the late Rush Limbaugh was the conservative megaphone by which these traits were espoused on the right-wing talk show airwaves.
Trump, while holding a large sway over his MAGA followers in his post-presidency, does face intraparty dissent in the states, however, as there are Republicans who envision a much more diverse party coalition. This year’s CPAC gathering was very indicative of the GOP alignment with Trump’s cult-like figure status, which was complete with a “golden calf” statue of the 45th president. Yet some Republican Hill members have sounded a warning about the Grand Old Party being the party of Trump. We have recently witnessed the impact of intraparty backlash in Congress and among Republican state legislators. Rep. Kevin McCarthy had initially placed the blame for the Capitol riot on Trump, then flew down to Mar-a-Lago to kiss the emperor’s ring.
In the final analysis, the Republican Party should question the strategy of this worship of Trump, and the GOP may want to consider removing Trump from that pedestal if the party values its political survival in the coming years. Rep. Adam Kinzinger has embarked on a crusade to challenge the GOP’s alignment with Trumpism with a political action committee, and meanwhile, back within the establishment wing of the GOP, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will back Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s reelection bid in 2022. Murkowski was the only senator who is up for re-election to vote for conviction in the impeachment trial.
Ultimately, for the Republican Party to survive, the party should be mindful that it is really the party policies that are more popular than Trump himself.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
