President Joe Biden is in the midst of numerous issues that will define his presidency.
The White House has demonstrated brilliant leadership on the world stage as Biden has helped to rally NATO in support of the Ukrainian people's defense of their homeland. The Biden White House has been overseeing a pandemic recovery with low unemployment, as well as accompanying wage growth. Yet the 40-year record inflation of 8.5 percent is undermining the gains in the labor market.
Wage increases mean nothing when food prices have spiked to the point where wage increases are, in reality, declining. Consumer gasoline prices dwarf pandemic-era gas prices two years ago when COVID cratered demand. Voter perceptions of the reality of causes and solutions to inflation have resulted in a plummeting of Biden's approval ratings. There is a blurred line between the Republican blame rhetoric, and the reality in terms of where blame should be placed.
Congressional Republicans have placed much of the blame for rising costs at Biden's door, while ignoring other factors that don't score political capital with the GOP base. And while Republicans are accurate in pointing out massive government spending programs, which do contribute to rising prices, the market forces following the easing of COVID restrictions, with demand outpacing supply, are culprits the GOP omits.
Ultimately, global supply chain issues, the pandemic, stimulus funds from the Federal Reserve, and the Russian war in Ukraine are the driving forces behind the current levels of inflation. Biden administration officials knew the risk associated with safeguarding the economy during the pandemic. The Biden White House took a calculated risk because they understood certain tradeoffs regarding pump-priming spending policies during a time of great crisis. The more than $1 trillion dollar COVID plan added to inflation, but the tradeoff was hiring, as well as job growth.
Consider an improving deficit in the absence of any tax-and-spend policies. Since millions of American workers have returned to the workforce, with many receiving a raise, tax revenue has increased. And remember those tax collections deferred due to COVID? Well, these payroll taxes are coming in, which is key, as payroll taxes fund Social Security and Medicare. Thus, the declining deficit is indicative of the improving economy, not relief legislation.
Voters, as well as GOP Hill members, are really overemphasizing Biden's ability to impact gasoline prices. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, was way off the rails when he claimed "out-of-touch policies are why we are here in the first place!" McCarthy's touting of Biden's cancellation of Keystone XL as a reason for inflated energy prices is a square peg in a round hole. If the price of oil is tied directly to the world market, then what is the connection between pump prices, and a pipeline that would have supplied less than 1 percent to the global supply of oil? Thus, the cancellation of one section of an oil pipeline as a reason for elevated gasoline prices is nothing but a conservative talking point.
While government spending by the Biden administration is relevant to the inflationary economy, other variables like supply chain disruptions have caused shortages. And while it is a fact that government spending does drive up consumer prices, most of the COVID spending occurred in 2020 while Donald J. Trump was president. And in terms of taxing by the Biden administration, the plan to enact an increase on those whose incomes exceed $400,000 a year hasn't even become a reality.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
