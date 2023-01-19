COLUMN: GOP prioritizes seeking nonexistent solutions

The GOP-controlled House agenda will be chock full of retaliatory investigations to include probing the origins of COVID-19 and Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Many conservative constituents will welcome these actions under Speaker Kevin McCarthy's weakened leadership. Republicans will be able to fundraise off of the Hunter Biden investigation. But will these hearings be of any consequence? Usually conspiracy theories are not taken seriously by most people who have good sense. Yet the GOP will be grabbing the headlines to survive from one news cycle to the next.
A special committee that may exist as an outlier to these other probes is a panel to scrutinize federal law enforcement, as well as national security agencies. This is directly related to the "silencing" of conservatives. But, alas. Where is the proof of this alleged weaponization of law enforcement against the right? Each time the right cries foul about "canceling," the claims have been debunked.
The GOP committees will have to request documents from the DOJ, which is investigating a corrupt former president who enjoys the allegiance of those Republicans now serving on these panel probes.
The GOP acts as if various government agencies are the bogeyman, and they have red-hat voters who embrace conspiratorial nonsense about what the Biden administration is trying to do with the IRS, FBI, and intelligence community. In addition to inconsequential investigations, the Republican rank-and-file, with three Freedom Caucus members serving on the powerful Rules Committee, the newly elected GOP-led House will be able to block any bill from the minority.
This GOP-led rules committee will be a repeat of what we saw during the Obama administration, with the Republican slapdown at any chance of bipartisanship, while making claims the Democratic Party cannot work with the majority party on legislation.
As we examine the early stages of the GOP governing majority, the Republican legislators are not doing anything substantive regarding consumer prices or health care. What the GOP is prioritizing is a big right-wing media grab. Republican constituents want to see lower prices, affordable health care, and job opportunities, so how many conservative voters will continue to tolerate the performance politics from the likes of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green or Rep. Jim Jordan and the political MAGA side show?
If you are a registered Republican, and you're surviving on public assistance with three school-aged children, do you really support a GOP-controlled House engaged in a politically-driven probe into President Joe Biden's family? Lest we forget, Biden's taxes and his overseas business are already under a federal microscope. A grand jury has already convened in Delaware regarding the son of the president, whose laptop has been under GOP scrutiny for over a year.
What will any investigation into the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Big Tech, Biden, and Fauci produce? These right-wing pet projects will likely turn out to be a big nothing burger. When will Republican House members begin to draft solutions to the problems impacting millions of working Americans? The Republicans are again prioritizing the searching out for solutions that do not exist.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
