There is a phenomenon known as “concern trolling,” in which a person feigns concern about the challenges faced by others, usually as cover to give advice about how to overcome them – and this is as dishonest as it is unwanted.
Using the term “concern trolling” to describe that behavior is a recent product of the internet and social media, but the tactic of acting sympathetic to an opponent, when you’re really anything but that, is time-tested – and examples of it can probably be found going back to the beginning of human civilization. Despite the risk of appearing to be another in a long line of practitioners of "concern trolling," I am going to try to give an outsider’s perspective on the state of the Republican Party and what I think its future holds.
First, there needs to be a recognition that the Republican Party is at a turning point. The past four years have seen a transformation of the party that seems to have diverted it from some of its traditional goals. It is not that Republicans, in general, have forsaken fiscal conservatism or its fraternal twin, smaller government. But from the outside looking in, those tenets of the party’s platform – if it technically has one; there was no official platform approved during the last national convention – seem to have been relegated to also-ran status.
Functionally and rhetorically, those broad issues are not as prominent as they used to be. The cynic in me is certain they will be making a comeback, at least in the rhetorical sense, very soon. By Jan. 20, it is likely that the “greatest hits” will be played over and over. Deficit reduction, the national debt, deregulation – which, admittedly, never has gone out of style with most Republicans – and lower taxes on the wealthy will all be trotted out again, and with mind-numbing frequency. But it remains to be seen whether my inner cynic is correct.
Will the GOP return to its ideological and philosophical roots regarding social issues? In that arena, the results are more mixed. There has been some small movement in the direction that Republicans would traditionally prefer on issues like abortion and LGBT issues. But even though they were real, those victories were so small, and are likely to be of such short duration, that they bordered on the symbolic. The larger problem seems to be that those victories could also prove to be pyrrhic. To achieve them, Republicans had to nominate – and aggressively fight for the election of, and reelection of – a person to the Oval Office whose whole life has been conducted in a way that is thoroughly antithetical to their beliefs.
Parties find themselves in these types of situations on a nearly cyclical basis. It is a healthy process that both Democrats and Republicans have undertaken in relatively recent memory. To some extent, both parties are engaged in it all the time, formally and informally. But this seems different.
Republicans should avail themselves of the opportunity to separate themselves from the causes of the turmoil of the past four years. Even for a member of the opposing party, it used to be much easier to see how heartfelt the belief in Republican policies was and the good faith they were pursued with. The reality that Republicans and Democrats shared the same overarching goal of making it possible for people to be rich, free, and alive, all at the same time, has been obscured by a frightening Republican fealty to a small cadre of self-interested individuals. Sitting in front of Republicans is an opportunity to break free. Please take it.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
