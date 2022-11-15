COLUMN: GOP should shun hyper-aggressive politics

At first glance, it would seem to make sense that the first column to be published after Election Day would be about the results of the elections. But life is rarely ever that simple.
A combination of publishing schedules, and the fact that it takes a couple of extra days to get an accurate count of the bulk of the votes, makes it so that some analyses of the results are still based on incomplete data. Still, there have been many totals returned and most races called around the country, so people who have a habit, hobby, or profession that compels them to pore over election data have things to go on when trying to figure out who will win races that are still too close to call, and which party will control the federal House and Senate.
As of this writing, it appears more likely than not that Democrats will retain their narrow control of the Senate and Republicans will earn a very small majority in the House. There are plausible scenarios that could make either of those predictions untrue. However, it looks like the Democratic Senate incumbent in Nevada will overtake her Republican challenger to hold onto her seat and that the incumbent Democrat in Arizona will hold onto his lead. If those things happen, the Senate will stay under Democratic control. Even if one of them doesn't, and Catherin Cortez Masto not overtaking Adam Laxalt in Nevada would be the most likely cause, next month's runoff election in Georgia for that state's Senate seat would be the deciding factor.
Very few people expected this to be the situation. The conventional wisdom was that Republicans were going to trounce the Democrats in races across the country. The fundamentals of the economy, presidential approval rating, and a few others all pointed toward disaster for Democrats. The generic congressional preference polling was giving mixed signals, but had trended largely in the Republicans' favor over the past few weeks. History was against the Democrats, too, as it is rare for the party in power to fare well in midterm elections.
Regardless of which party ends up in control of which chamber, the main questions are, why did Democrats "overperform" the way they did? And why did Republicans apparently fall flat? Why was there no "red wave" like most people, including most Democrats I know, anticipated?
Those questions are still being sorted out. It appears the issue of abortion remained relevant, despite some indications it might be receding from public attention. There are some strong hints that voters have finally had enough of the rough-and-tumble, in-your-face, policy-bereft, counterproductive drama of MAGA-style politics and election denialism.
And Fox News hosts are inexplicably stunned there isn't widespread and unbridled hatred of Joe Biden. Sure, he may not be popular, but he hasn't been as easy a target to get people to literally hate, and therefore vote against, as others they've tried to vilify in the past.
The signs that the kids might turn out to vote in large numbers were also accurate. They didn't just turn out, they also voted 2-to-1 in favor of Democratic candidates in many places. Since youth turnout is so inconsistent, but historically relatively small, it is hard to say if those voters will return in future elections or continue voting for Democrats. But if the Republican Party doesn't start moving away from the hyper-aggressive, but ultimately empty-calorie politics they've embraced for the past few years, they could end up with a generation of voters that lean in a direction they don't want them to.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
