COLUMN: GOP voting against freedom, justice, liberty

The five Republican members of Oklahoma's Congressional delegation have voted no for an extension of child tax credits, free preschool expansion, and cutting taxes for low wage workers. President Joe Biden and the Democrats are advancing legislation for the working and middle classes of the state of Oklahoma, and these five Hill lawmakers have joined the other members of the GOP obstructionists. Yet the same GOP voters will continue to elect Republicans of this ilk to office.
There is a darker side, and these are the Americans who believe in the conspiratorial rhetoric permeating the minds of many who identify as members of the Republican base. Donald J. Trump, who became the candidate in 2016, really represented the backlash against the Beltway establishment. And that was the very Washington, D.C., establishment that many lower-income rural whites believed had been bypassing them. In actuality, that is simply not true, because the Democrats just passed a bill that will have real-world impact for working Americans.
Trump and the Republicans attempted in 2017 – and were successful – to enact a tax code reform under the guise that the tax cuts would benefit all. This was completely false, as the business expansion meant to benefit workers never materialized. And the wealth did not trickle down, but instead the wealth trickled into pockets of the elite in the form of stock buybacks.
But all of this plays into Republican hands. Rather than accurately explain the true economic issues facing the middle class, they invent bogus tax plans that have no basis in reality. And when the economic benefits do not emerge, Republicans launch a barrage against those who are then vilified as "the bad people," like immigrants who they say are out to take American jobs and benefits.
The GOP plays on impulses of working-class Americans by helping to reinforce the belief in their minds that they are better than immigrants and minorities. This becomes the basis for propping up the self-esteem of lower-middle class and working-class voters. Thus, through GOP fear-mongering and pushing hot-button issues like abortion and immigration, the Republicans are able to effectively galvanize millions who would be better off supporting Democrats.
I think it is a cultural phenomenon that we are witnessing as well, in terms of the Republican Party, that has been morphed into a party wherein violence, voter suppression, and insurrection have become normalized. The Republican platform is heavy on hot-button items. The GOP platform that is against abortion and gay marriage, and for gun rights – important issues for rural white voters – can now include anti-democracy and a party that has emboldened white nationalists in America.
Almost a year has transpired since the political patron of the right-wing extremists lost the presidency, and we are still facing the repercussions of this new brand of conservative, Republican, or whatever moniker you wish to identify a party that once worked across the aisle with Democrats. It was, after all, bipartisanship in 1964 that gave the country a much-needed civil rights bill.
Currently, there is an assault on civil rights by Republicans, where at the state level, voter suppression laws have been enacted in order for the party to ensure victory. And that is the real tragedy, because there are millions of Americans who continue to support a new paradigm shift in the GOP that includes everything antithetical to who we are as a nation.
This current GOP voter base is not only voting against their interests, but voting against American ideals regarding freedom, justice, and liberty.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
