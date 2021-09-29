The United States is in the midst of another debt limit crisis with Democrats essentially on their own to avert a massive financial crisis. The 2011, debt ceiling crisis occurred due to huge increases in federal spending following the 2008 Great Recession. There were Congressional debates over expanding the national debt which involves the authorization that the U.S. Treasury Department receives from Congress in order to issue securities. Because of continued deficit spending, Congress invokes the Constitutional power to borrow money on the credit of the U.S. And to offset the national deficit, Treasury securities are sold to banks, insurance companies, individuals, and foreign nations with a promise to pay interest on the debt.
During the Obama administration, the fiscal policy of Congress included massive spending to alleviate the impact of the recession. Ultimately, Capitol Hill lawmakers drafted a law that raised the debt ceiling. Congress does have to balance spending priorities against the forever-present burden of national debt.
During the Reagan administration, the Gramm-Rudman-Hollings Act was designed to set a balanced budget that included a targeted year of 1991. And if this goal of a balanced budget was not accomplished then across-the-board spending cuts were automatic. From the time that then President Ronald Reagan signed this act, there was a five year deficit reduction plan in place which included cuts in domestic as well as defense spending. Defense spending was certainly at a pitch during the Reagan years that helped to drive up the largest federal deficit in American fiscal history at that time.
One year after the passage of this deficit-reduction measure, however, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Gramm-Rudman-Hollings Act unconstitutional as the majority opinion cited undue Congressional budgetary power. The opposing camps on Capitol Hill express their concern about the debt limit which centers around government spending.
Rank and file GOP conservatives will cite that any debt limit expansion should go hand-in-hand with checks on federal spending. And the pro-debt national legislators will tout how the failure to enlarge the debt ceiling will impact Social Security and Medicare recipients in the form of late or denied payments. The 2011 debt ceiling crisis was resolved as Democrats and Republicans worked to pass a budget control act that called for increasing the federal debt to $2.4 trillion. And the fiscal conservatives in the 1980s implemented a system of spending cuts against the backdrop of a growing deficit which was a direct result of Reaganomics.
Currently, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been informed by Senator Mitch McConnell that Democrats will have to raise the debt ceiling without Republican assistance. And this hard line message from the Senate Minority Leader is coming at a time when Yellen has sounded the alarm of a potential debt default if the debt limit is not increased. Traditionally, both parties have collaborated in order to stave off any financial crisis connected to debt default. And McConnell's message to the Democrats is a stark reminder of how polarized partisanship is alive and well even with the possibility of catastrophic economic consequences looming on the horizon.
Democratic lawmakers without Republican Support can deal with the debt ceiling in the reconciliation package, which is what McConnell is hoping for. The $3.5 trillion measure is already hanging by a thread over the price tag with Senator Joe Manchin and Senator Kyrsten Sinema poised to torpedo its passage. Reconciliation will allow Republicans to evade a vote on the resolution linking the debt limit and keeping the government funded. Republicans are the party that will push economic collapse right up to the brink to score political capital.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
