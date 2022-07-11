COLUMN: GOP woes may help embattled Dems

Even though some runoffs are still to be held, the candidate slate for the upcoming elections has been largely determined. There are exceptions, of course. Right here in the Second Congressional District, the Republican nominee has yet to be chosen, and there is still an ongoing race to see whom the successor to outgoing Sen. Jim Inhofe will be next January. Still, this seems like a good time to evaluate the general political environment.
Nationally, the environment should be terrible for Democrats. It is terrible for them, but it should be even worse. The president's party usually loses seats in Congress during midterms, and the economic indicators are not where they need to be for a party in power to feel comfortable with its chances in impending elections. But somehow, things have been ever so slightly improving for Democrats in generic congressional ballot polling. Not enough to make Democrats feel good about their chances, but things could - and arguably should - be much worse for them at this stage.
There are several theories as to why Democrats are performing better than history tells us they should be. The most obvious possible reason is that the Jan. 6 committee hearings have been damaging to Donald Trump, and by extension, Republican candidates. Another theory holds that the Republican primaries have produced enough extreme, strange, or bizarre candidates that Democrats are benefiting. If you need evidence of that phenomenon, go online, and find video of the debate between the Republican candidates for Arizona governor.
It is probably a combination of those two things, and a few other things, that is minimizing Republican chances to accomplish what ought to be a Democratic thrashing. That is not to say Democrats will be able to avoid that fate, but there are clear indications that adherence to Trumpism might result in Republicans turning a triple into a double. It is difficult to see how those two things turn around for the Republicans. Barring any relief provided by the remaining primaries and runoffs, they will have a stable of nominees that has a large proportion of candidates who are unpalatable to most of the electorate.
District lines and the structure of the Senate help them regularly overcome that popular deficit, and it will undoubtedly do so just under four months from now. But the Jan. 6 committee still has another week of scheduled hearings. They may add other dates as new witnesses come forward. And those hearings seem to be giving people pause about voting for candidates who are unwilling to disavow what happened at the Capitol, or who continue to erroneously claim the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.
In fact, it isn't that some Republican candidates continue to erroneously claim the 2020 election was fraudulent. The bigger problem is that those candidates continue to dishonestly make that claim. Even people who are prone to suspicion, cynical about politics, or had some other reason to think there was a possibility it was true are starting to understand that they've been played.
Understandably, no one likes to admit that has happened to them. Combined with a host of other emotional reasons to strongly desire a certain outcome, it is easy to see why some people may have fallen for the "Big Lie" at first. But that is what it is: A lie. The more that is revealed, the more Republicans hurt their own chances to win a resounding victory in November.
It isn't that Democrats are defying the odds, it's that Republicans are doubling down on a bankrupt theory being propagated by a bankrupt con artist.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.