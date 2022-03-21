COLUMN: Got privilege? Fine, but do something about it

There are lots of discussions that can be hard to have. Talking about nuances of race, racism, religion, gender expression, and sexuality can lead to awkward conversations or even arguments.
Wading into these types of conversations can be challenging when you realize you don't know a lot about the topic. It can be tempting to rely on people from marginalized groups, or groups unlike your own, to explain things to you and educate you on who they are. Many times, the response is to educate yourself. This can feel like a slap to the face. If you knew where to go, you would not be asking, right?
It could feel almost rude that marginalized people won't take the time to fill you in. That feeling? It's called privilege.
When you are in a position where learning about a group of people is an option - when not knowing about them doesn't affect your daily life in a discernible way - you are fortunate. For example, African American people need to learn how to function in a world into which they were born that often "others" them.
African Americans have learned to code-switch to more easily move within society. This means they need to understand two separate sets of rules and social mores that share some overlap. What if you really, genuinely want to know and understand where others are coming from, it's simple to educate yourself.
When someone tells you to educate yourself, you can wonder where do you ever begin. Try diversifying your social media; look for creators who are different from you. Google is your friend. Don't hesitate to look your question up; it has probably been asked before. Someone from the community you're attempting to learn about might have answered it in a public forum. If people take time to educate you, compensate them for their time. If you can give something financially, do so. It doesn't just have to be money - maybe grab them a coffee, or do something meaningful for them to show them you appreciate their time and knowledge.
Hit the bookstore, and look for books on the topic by people from that group. Vaguely know what "Land Back" means, but feel like you're missing context? Books like "As Long as Grass Grows The Indigenous Fight for Environmental Justice, from Colonization to Standing Rock" by Dina Gilio-Whitaker might be a good place to start developing some contextual understanding.
Life can be hard, and talking about our differences can be difficult. Wanting to have these conversations is a good first step, and knowing where to turn to learn more about issues that affect others can be its own challenge. Taking steps toward understanding will help move us all forward.
Kasey Rhone is the coordinator for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at Northeastern State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.