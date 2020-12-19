During various times throughout the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has stated his priority is getting kids back into in-person schools.
He has stated that his heart breaks for the students who are not able to attend face-to-face school due to city limitations. During multiple press conferences, he has expressed that, as a father, he wants kids back in school. His compassion toward the topic of schools has been on full display during his meetings.
COVID-19 has taken away the 2020 school year like no other time in many of our lifetimes. The parents have had to juggle finding child care when a school gives a two-day notice that it will need to close due to frequent exposures. Grandparents have had to shoulder a portion of the burden by stepping in and being substitute teachers for their families.
Oklahoma was ill-prepared, as many states were, to handle this pandemic. Our governor and mayors forced a number of our residents to rely on daily briefings from the governor of New York, while many in local leadership did not hold daily updates via televised meetings. The communication during the virus has been lacking from local and state leadership.
Our school leaders have done a disservice to the thousands of students and teachers in our districts by not being transparent regarding plans for their schools. Students were out of school in March throughout the summer break. When it was time to go back to class, the schools did not have a plan that was as aggressive as the virus. We hear the number of students who die from COVID-19 is low, but throughout our country, hundreds of thousands of students have contracted COVID-19. They may not die, but they can spread to those who will die.
To Gov. Stitt, I offer an idea for you: Prove that you care about schools and students. Work with local superintendents to come up with a feasible budget to fully fund schools and put that in your budget every year. Fund schools first, fund public safety second - for example, police and fire - then fund infrastructure. The rest of the budget can be divided.
Oklahoma is constantly one of the worst-performing states. We are not producing as many scholars as we could if we fully funded education, helped others feel safe, and provided an infrastructure that allowed for more walkable spaces, bus routes, high-speed rail, etc. Many of our schools in poor and lower middle-class neighborhoods have never seen Stitt and need drastic funding to increase their performance.
If you claim to care about the children, show them. If you care about schools, show them. Show the community you are more about action and less about words. In the press conference Stitt gave on Dec. 17, he talked about his action by providing $10 million in PPE to schools in Oklahoma. That is a nice down payment, but there is so much more to do.
Gov. Stitt, while parents were struggling to feed their families, you said Oklahoma did not need any funds from a second round of stimulus. You may not need additional money, but those of us who hold the economy up could use it. Your job is to fight for us. You should fight for additional funds for Oklahomans. You should have a template of how floor plans should be set up in schools to ensure safe distancing. You should contract with local manufacturers to create the plexiglass dividers for Oklahoma schools to make classrooms safer.
You cannot just say schools need to be open while we are seeing 2,000-3,000 daily COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma. Show you care, fund the schools, fight for funds for your constituents, and lead Oklahoma.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.