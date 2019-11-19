Sometimes I think politicians and other governmental employees forget they work for us. We, the people, pay for them to be in those positions, so they are our “employees,” right?
That’s the way it should work, but it doesn’t. Far too often, these people get it in their heads that they are suddenly more powerful and more important than us.
In the last national election, chaos seemed to overtake the norm with the election of President Trump. The election of the well-known billionaire businessman not only overturned, but also completely wrecked, the bureaucratic applecart of Washington, D.C.
A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about the insanity of the impeachment inquiry currently going on in Congress. Much of this circus is not only the fault of the elected officials, but of the overall bureaucracy.
There is an attitude each election cycle to “throw the rascals out” and elect new officials. Basically, it is the political version of when the coach of a losing team is replaced. For me, though, the problem isn’t so much the individual person, but the overall mindset of the political establishment.
For some reason, when people arrive either in D.C. or in their respective state capitols – or even in local and tribal government – they quickly get sucked into the bureaucratic system, and it takes a very strong person to stand up against the norm. For many Americans, this is what President Trump has attempted to do, and they believe this is the cause for the upheaval in the political landscape.
There has been a lot of discussion the past three years of the non-appointed, long-term political employees, often referred to as the establishment or the “deep state.” It is true that at any level of government, even tribal government, there are employees who buck against the trends of change. “That’s the way we’ve always done it,” is a common phrase used by these long-time bureaucrats to new officials or appointed people arriving on the job.
Sometimes it can be the most trivial things, such as the color of paint. Former Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Bill John Baker told a humorous story to me back when he was chief. Not long after he took office, the office areas were getting a much-needed update and makeover. He requested a particular paint color for his office and was told by the facilities staff he could not have it because it wasn’t in the approved color scheme. He asked who approved the color scheme and was told it was the chief who approved the color schemes. He asked the workers if he was the chief, to which they answered yes. He indicated he approved of the particular color, and they painted his office the color he requested.
While these facility workers were simply trying to do their jobs, some upper-level bureaucrats decided what paint could and could not be used in an office. These employees are often the ones to watch out for the most. On the national level, with the election of President Trump, we have been shown that change comes slow in government, even with a president who tries to push things through more like a business CEO.
It is often these non-elected employees who cause many of the problems within the governmental system. Because of personal biases, grudges, incentives or a myriad of other reasons, these employees can place roadblocks in front of progress and opportunities for positive changes or speed them along. We have to remember these employees also work for us, and sometimes they are the rascals that need to be thrown out.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.