COLUMN: Government is No. 1 entitlement program

The U.S. government has, for centuries, needed the taxes collected to fund its entitlement program. Many people feel Americans who are on government assistance are takers, but the government is the No. 1 taker.
With so many politicians claiming to be business people, they are getting paid to spend taxpayer dollars on projects they feel their constituents are interested in the most. The problem is, the government is not run like a business. Where is the P&L statement, the ROI, and the debt-to-income spreadsheets that should guide a business?
I would like to see the government get out of the tax business and get into the service-providing business. Don’t tax me; generate your own revenue. The government should join the free market and offer products and services like other businesses, and without special treatment. Think about the multimillion-dollar industries that could use a bit of competition.
The state government could still generate taxes, but the federal government should not rely solely on collected taxes for its budget. A number of Americans do not agree with how the federal government spends tax dollars and feel they could direct their own tax dollars in a better way.
With Congress being able to approve its own pay raise for part-time jobs, frustration sets in when the country sees years and years of an unproductive Congress. We see individuals go to Congress and work there for 50 years and become rich while working a government job. We see Congress pass laws that are beneficial to their own fortunes and not to their constituents. We also see deadlock tactics used to refuse to bring up bills for debate that are passed in the House or come out of committee.
This is not the America we should have to deal with. Why should we fund Congress when they get so little accomplished in regard to passing bills for the American people? Yes, the federal government funds programs, but those programs could be created and funded at the local level more efficiently.
Of course, there should be a federal government, as that body does some great things, such as defending our country with the military, providing intelligence for potential attacks, setting regulations, and other amazing activities. But I would like to see how these politicians would govern if they had to tighten their belts and generate revenue rather than only relying on tax dollars. Maybe they would appreciate their jobs more; maybe they would be more selective with appropriation of funds.
This approach would probably never be accepted, but I feel America needs a drastic change within the federal government. We have done the same thing for hundreds of years, and at some point, America will need to make changes. As the younger Americans move into power, we can only hope they will take this country in a progressive direction, meaning actually working together to accomplish goals and being fiscally sound to balance a budget like the good ol' days.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
