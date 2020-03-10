Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Mostly clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.