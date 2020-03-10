This past week yielded an insightful conversation with two NSU students. While picking up something from the University Center, I saw a group of students with signs that read “free conversations here.”
Being someone who enjoys visiting with others, I asked a young man what he wanted to talk about. When he said he would talk about anything, I asked why he thought his generation was more open to socialism than mine. A young lady heard the question and came over and joined in as well. The young man said he really wasn’t sure as to the reason. The young lady said she was more on the conservative side and didn’t really understand why, either.
As the conversation continued, I kept probing them both with deeper questions regarding the subject and possible reasons. Finally, the young man said he thought it was probably because of corporate greed. I asked him why he thought that, and his answer was basically if a person or company is doing well, they should share that with others. Then he paused and said that no one could force love and caring on others.
Therein lies one of the problems conservatives have with the socialistic ideals. There are some socialists who, I think, truly believe if they could just control the money,m they would spend it “correctly” and would make this country a utopia for all the world to enjoy. Conservatives would be quick to point out huge problems with those ideas. It’s not that conservatives don’t show compassion or want a peaceful world with a clean environment, because we should all want that. However, as long as humans are involved, you will always have do deal with the emotions of power and greed. In other words, you can’t mandate love.
The Beatles claimed all you need is love, and love is all you need. However, a few years earlier, they also said you “can’t buy me love.” Those are important points. To have utopia, you must have love for others, but love cannot be bought and it cannot be mandated.
Many younger Americans are adapting more to the idea of socialism for America. The idea is to force those who have worked hard, taken risks and succeeded to be somehow obligated to care for others. The parts that are missing are first, the love, and second, many times those asking for this type of day care government are simply not taking responsibility to do their own fair share.
I have friends and family who can share many stories of how they have tried to help their own friends or families who are struggling financially. Very rarely do these types of assistance ever turn out well. I know far too many friendships that have been broken and families torn apart because someone tried to “do the right thing” and help another. I’m certainly not saying it should never be done, but even when it is truly done out of love and concern, there are oftentimes still problems that occur.
Governments are not our parents or our caretakers. They exist to give law and order to society. We have a personal responsibility to care for our families and ourselves. It is great to show love to another, but it is a personal choice.
So, I guess I can’t take Janis Joplin’s example and ask God or government to buy me a Mercedes Benz. Guess I’ll have to go to work and try to buy it myself.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.