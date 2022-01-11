COLUMN: Government not at fault for supply chain, but can't fix it

Consumers in the U.S. spend an average of 8.6 percent of their disposable personal income on food. That is divided between food at home, 5 percent, and food away from home, 3.6 percent.
Americans spend a smaller share of their household budget on food than any country in the world. In Pakistan, the average person spends 41.4 percent of his or her money to buy food; Nigeria, 56.6 percent. Even countries that border the U.S. spend more – Canada spends 9.6 percent and Mexico 23.3 percent.
The reason Americans spend less of their income on food is due to the competence of the U.S. food supply chain. Efficient U.S. producers, processors, and retailers are unequaled in the world from taking food from the field to the plate. That efficiency has resulted in reduced shelf prices for American consumers vs. the rest of the world. 2022 begins with carryover logistic challenges, labor shortages, inflation and ever-changing weather from 2021. The pipeline in the food industry supply chain continues to trickle, not flow.
Three observations:
First, Americans are spoiled. They are not used to seeing empty shelves at their grocery store or having to wait for products to get back in stock. In other parts of the world, out-of-stocks are commonplace. The American food industry has been so reliable and efficient for so long that consumers have taken it for granted. One of the primary reasons for the current empty shelf situation is that wholesalers/retailers keep their inventory of warehouse stock to bare minimum levels. This allowed them to keep their monetary investment lower. Food processors mirrored that philosophy and embraced a “just in time/produce to order” strategy. They also maintained little or no floor stock. That worked for years until there was a major disruption in the logistics process. When millions of people stayed home and isolated due to the pandemic, they hoarded and consumed more food. That depleted the supply pipeline and it has never recovered. Moving forward, the food industry must embrace a different inventory model.
Second, food prices will go up in 2022. Weather plays a significant factor in commodity prices of most crops: oil seed, grains, fruits, vegetables. Most of the crop prices are up. Cost to produce for food manufacturers is significantly higher due to increased costs of ingredients and labor. Wholesalers' and retailers' freight and labor costs have increased. When those in the supply chain have increases, they have to pass them through, and consumers ultimately pay the higher price at the shelf.
Third, the government can’t fix it. President Biden and Congress are debating how to fix logistics and the broken supply chain, but while energetic, it is worthless. Throwing money at it will not work. The administration claims the inflation Americans are experiencing is “transitory” or not permanent, but there is no sign it is going away. Most economists believe inflation is here for at least a year.
Government interference in the food business is part of the issue. The best hope Americans have to get back to normal is food processors, farmers, and the trucking industry to find solutions to fix the supply chain. Farmers have a choice what they plant and their choice impacts what American consumers pay for products. The best thing the government can do is roll back mandates and get out of the way.
In 1970, Joni Mitchell, a Canadian folk singer, wrote and recorded, “Big Yellow Taxi.” The chorus asks, “Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you’ve got 'til it’s gone?” Americans will ask that question every time they go to their local grocery store in 2022.
Steve Fair is the District 4 Oklahoma Republican Party chair.
