A lot of shots have been taken at various governments - federal, state, tribal and local -over the past few years, which has led many of our fellow citizens to look at government as "the problem," as Ronald Reagan cavalierly said back in 1981. That statement was not true then and is not true now.
Ironically, Reagan went on to be the head of the federal government for eight years. He, like all presidents, had a significant impact on our government and how it functions and sets priorities, but he definitely did not curtail government. In fact, the federal government grew then, and is growing now, as it plays a huge part in all of our lives.
While any effort that involves fallible human beings has its problems and challenges, much good has been done, and continues to be, by our various governments. William Weld, former Republican governor of Massachusetts, cited "promises and problems" of government (the Gotham Gazette, June 25, 2000 https://www.gothamgazette.com/index.php/government/1589-what-government-does-wellwhat-government-does-badly).
1. The protection, and pursuit, of property: "You hear it said that if men were angels we would not need government. But of course, we do. We have to restrain the bad tendencies of human beings, and that includes keeping people from injuring each other economically… If (people) could have it all, (they) would, and that would be at the expense of others. So, government acts as a safeguard of our property."
2. Economic Justice: "Government has a role as well in what is referred to as redistributive justice." He cites educational equity, the leveling of public-school funding, as a key example of this.
3. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness: "One of the functions of government is to act as a safeguard not just of property but of our liberties." He has a lengthy discussion here, worth taking a look. He does, as do I, see a role for government in one's pursuit of happiness.
I know it's been said that happiness is a state of mind, and Abe Lincoln was reported to have said, "Most folks are about as happy as they make their minds up to be." However, Weld and I agree it is hard to make a decision to be happy without clean air, clean water and safe food. So, the government can play a definite role in creating the conditions in which a person can "make up their mind to be happy." Research has shown pretty clearly that brain functioning, and chemistry have an impact on how one "decides" about being happy. Abe was known to have struggled with "melancholia" or likely what we now call major depression, so happiness is not always just a simple decision.
Government has so many functions it's hard to keep them all in mind as we go about our lives, but it is important to remember that "we" are part of the government in a democracy. We elect our representatives, and they choose how our government functions. If you like having a 40-hour work week, thank the government. If you like having paved roads to drive on, thank the government. If you like having national parks, thank the government. If you like having clean air and water and safe food, thank the government. If you like feeling safe, thank the government. If you appreciate freedom of speech and a free press, thank the government. If you like having a common currency, thank the government.
We have a lot to be thankful for!
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.