COLUMN: Governors should accept infrastructure bill money

Many are excited about the passage of the infrastructure bill, and money will soon be flowing to the states. Many Republicans in Congress did not support the plan, despite the fact that they did support the same idea when Trump was in office.
Nevertheless, there is a great opportunity to come together and move our country forward. We all know we need things in our areas that need fixing, such as roads, bridges, internet access, and more.
The governors have a great opportunity across the country to exercise leadership and put this federal money to good use. They could show how they put together plans to achieve a return on the investment they risk.
Will Republican governors allow their differences to interfere from using this money to bless their constituents?
All governors have an opportunity to use the money to showcase advancements in their states. They already take federal government funds, so accepting money is not an intrinsically foreign concept.
In the current political environment, when everyone is trying to score points at their opponents' expense, it will be harder for governors to get out of their own heads and make a slam-dunk for their states. They should understand that millions of dollars from the federal government could be life-changing to some people when access to services become available due to the infrastructure bill.
It is important to be a leader of all people as a governor, but with re-election campaigns in full swing, I can see some governors rejecting the funds. If they do that, why don't they try rejecting all federal funds and see what happens?
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co., which produces Toasted Wine Fruit Spreads. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
