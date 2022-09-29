COLUMN: Graham's abortion ban proposal distances GOP allies

Sen. Lindsey Graham's GOP allies are distancing themselves from Graham's 15-week national abortion ban proposal.
Well, Graham should know that as a conservative you don't legislate this on a nationwide level. No, Graham. You leave it up to the states. Every good conservative rank-and-file knows that.
The late Arizona Republican Sen. Barry Goldwater was against a national Civil Rights Act in 1964, but he did support the idea of legislating civil rights at the state level. And Graham's bill would not override or supersede state bans on abortion. So, if the Graham bill passed then the Democratic Party led states would see a 15-week ban imposed on them. But look this was not the GOP minority being whipped as a caucus as this was Graham going way out on a limb.
As for Graham's current proposal, Graham was full of all kinds of medical inaccuracies. Graham talked of "fetal pain" at 15 weeks. Well, informed medical opinion will tell you a fetus cannot feel pain until nearly the third trimester.
This is Graham making the Democrats out to be the "bad guys," who support extreme forms of abortion right up until the last trimester. Most abortions occur before the end of the first 15 weeks anyway. So, how exactly can Graham call this a "late-term" abortion ban?
A 15-week ban is in alignment with the Mississippi law upheld by the Supreme Court of the United States, so Graham's proposal is no worse than what some red states have done. The blue states will see the additional restrictions if passed. In short, what Graham is doing here is signaling to the nation that the MAGA Republicans will ban abortion nationwide should the GOP take back the Senate this November.
Graham is fully aware like his colleagues, who aren't too crazy about his 15-week proposal, that the GOP is now trying to come up with a way to win midterms in the wake of the great experiment that backfired with the Supreme Court ruling. Even if Republicans win both Houses because of the bill's unpopularity with some GOP allies, it could be filibustered in the Senate.
Graham is a self-opening piñata for he is doing exactly what the Democratic Party wants to see unfold, as the proposal is dividing the Republican Hill members while uniting Democrats. Graham's proposal is a political liability for the GOP, but it is certainly not the only liability.
You know, history is typically on the side of the minority party when midterms are near. It's usually a referendum on the party in power. However, that would be if all things were equal in a normal political world. Today's climate is extremely atypical. It is no longer a foregone conclusion that the Red Wave will sweep the nation this November. Then there are legal walls closing in on Trump with the secret documents found at Mar-A-Lago, as well as the escalation of the investigation of Jan. 6 by the United States Department of Justice.
Sen. Mitch McConnell is probably having major acid reflux because the MAGA rank-and-file are a fly in the mainstream GOP ointment. President Joe Biden is correct about how there are still some good Republicans on the Hill. McConnell is directing the party to hone in on inflation and "woke" liberals not conspiratorial nonsense.
Trump and MAGA are hijacking the narrative that their Senate Minority leader wants to continue to sell. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party has been passing major legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act, while millions of American women are energized in the wake of the assault on their reproductive autonomy.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.