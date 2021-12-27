COLUMN: Greed is the virus that never ends

Let’s face it – our world is still in the midst of a pandemic. You think I’m talking about COVID, right? Guess again.
Oh, COVID is a symptom of the pandemic. As we are slowly working our way through the Greek alphabet with its mutations and variations, it seems as though it, too, will never end. Is it because our pharmaceutical labs are not doing enough research to accomplish the job? Actually, they are doing a good job, and moving quickly, especially thanks to Operation Warp Speed started by former President Donald Trump.
The virus I’m talking about is power hungry greed.
Yes, greed – considered one of the seven deadly sins. It has been around since the dawn of man. It doesn’t matter if you are a creationist or an evolutionist, greed has been something that has plagued mankind since the beginning, whenever that may have been.
The primary reasons for greed are two-fold: money and power. COVID, among other things, is a good excuse for both. Dr. Anthony Fauci has run around for months scaring everyone into not wanting to breathe with his stay home and wear two or three masks lectures. President Joe Biden and his lockstep governors and other elected representatives want to mandate lockdowns and vaccines for us but exempt themselves.
With every new variant they scream doom and gloom, with this last one having such disparaging symptoms such as cough, fatigue, congestion, runny nose, and body aches. With those symptoms, we can assume we have had the dreaded COVID variant almost every year as we grew up, only back in the 1970s and '80s we called it a cold.
Yes, world leaders and representatives, media spokespersons and social media fanatics seem to love the attention and the supposed power they have over others. When some strong-willed individuals stand up to their bullying, they get mocked, scorned, and persecuted either physically, mentally, or emotionally. Thing is, though, these so-called leaders don’t rule over us. In fact, they work for us, and we are over them. That tidbit often gets forgotten.
These people and others like them act this way because of their greed. According to The Bible, “The love of money is the root of all evil.” (1 Tim. 6:10; italics added.) Over the centuries that has proven true. It is a factor in other personal downward spirals such as theft, pride, envy, lust, and dishonesty. All are susceptible to its destructive devices regardless of one’s race, nationality, social class, or language.
The outbreak of COVID, along with its subsequent vaccines and boosters, has been a major factor in the struggle for power worldwide. Several months ago, I was chided by some for saying we are going to get to the point of showing papers to maneuver freely even within our own states and communities. Stories out of Germany are showing that very thing already. Families in German restaurants were badgered by police demanding proof of vaccination papers and an 80-year-old lady was detained while simply walking down a German street because she did not have her papers with her. There is an eerie familiarity to those stories, especially in Germany of all places.
Good people, both Democrat and Republican, liberal and conservative, desire a utopian system, but they each have vastly different ways of getting to that point. For the good people, an environmentally friendly structure with good wages, a strong economy and a healthy, happy workforce is a good goal. Problem is, we must first remove greed, or none of us will ever get there.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications and the former director of the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
