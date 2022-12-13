COLUMN: Griner free, but America held captive

When news broke last week that American basketball player Britney Griner was freed in a prisoner exchange with Russia, there were the expected mixed reactions across the country.
Griner, an African American WNBA basketball player who identifies with the LBGTQ community, was serving a nine-year sentence in a Russian prison after being caught with cannabis oil in her luggage last February.
It is unwise to break the law, especially in another country. Americans often think they have the same rights and freedoms in other countries, like they do at home, and their American citizenship entitles them to a "get out of jail free" card. This is probably because in the U.S., we have constitutional rights and freedoms, with some states like California adding laws such as the ability to steal up to $1,000 worth of products and other criminal actions without consequences.
Despite Griner's dislike of her American citizenship, a 10-year prison term for cannabis oil is going overboard, and it seems obvious the move was done for political reasons. After all, snagging a perceived high-profile American would seem to do Russia well in terms of a prisoner exchange because of the potential outcry from the American citizenry.
For Russia, the gamble worked, since they got back Viktor Bout, a notorious arms trafficker. While Griner was to serve a 10-year sentence for cannabis oil, Bout, known in international arms trade circles as the "Merchant of Death," was serving 25-years for conspiracy to support terrorist organizations. So while Griner packed some cannabis oil without thinking, Bout was attempting to supply missiles and rocket launchers to Colombian rebels. Doesn't seem quite an equal exchange.
As usual, the country is divided over the issue. Any American being returned from a prison abroad should be a cause of celebration, especially if they were charged and sentenced in an overly harsh fashion. This even holds true for Griner, even though she doesn't even like America.
One problem with conservatives in this deal is the U.S. traded a hate-filled, entitled, America-hating athlete for a notorious arms dealer. While Griner can go back to playing basketball and protesting the national anthem and American freedoms, Bout will most likely go back to providing arms and information to other groups who want nothing more than to destroy America and its allies.
The second problem with conservatives about this trade is the U.S. had an opportunity to negotiate Bout for American Paul Whelan, a U.S. Marine who has been held in Russia since 2018 on espionage charges, which the U.S. claims are baseless. Anyone with negotiating sense would realize that getting out a U.S. Marine, who supposedly was not a spy, in trade for a Russian arms dealer would make more sense. Anyone who had read the story of James Donovan, the story based on the movie "Bridge of Spies," would have to honestly say this was not a good trade for the home team. Donovan was the New York insurance lawyer who brokered the exchange behind the release of KGB spy Rudolph Abel for American pilot Francis Gary Powers, who was flying a U-2 spy plane over Russia in 1960 during the Cold War.
It's obvious this trade was done by the Biden administration to score political points at home, during a time when failed policies and disgruntled Americans are causing low ratings for the president and his party. For conservatives, this trade will only alienate the two sides further. While Griner is now free, Americans are still being held prisoners to a corrupt political system, where no one actually wins except those in the power positions.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the president of Maloy PR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.