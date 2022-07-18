COLUMN: Griner must take responsibility for actions

Last week, this column focused on self-discipline, and how it is lacking in many today. A story was shared about a woman on a plane from Houston to LA who, upon hearing the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade, had a screaming tantrum and punched another passenger in the face, breaking his nose, when told to calm down. The plane had to make an emergency landing in Phoenix, and everyone else was removed and put on a different plane, due to contamination from the blood of the broken nose. The woman and a few others were arrested, and hundreds of people were delayed.
This past week, the internet had comments regarding Brittney Griner, a player in the Women's National Basketball Association who was arrested at a Russian airport in February after customs officials found vape cartridges containing hashish oil, a marijuana concentrate, in her luggage. She pleaded guilty July 7, and faces up to 10 years in prison. Many in the U.S. - including congressional officials and the White House - are "demanding" her immediate release so she can return to the U.S. There are many interesting ironies about this demand.
First, it is unwise to break the law, especially in another country. It is interesting that Americans often think they have the same rights and freedoms in other countries, like they do at home, and that their American citizenship entitles them to a "get out of jail free" card. This is probably because in the U.S., we have constitutional rights and freedoms, and now some states like California have added laws - such as the ability to steal up to $1,000 worth of products and other criminal actions - without consequences.
The second irony is the fact that many liberal politicians, like Houston's Sheila Jackson Lee and Vice President Kamala Harris, are "demanding" her immediate release. Jackson Lee has traditionally been one who loves to live by her own rules and expects others to do as she says and not as she does. Harris is demanding her release, even though as California attorney general she personally imprisoned thousands of Americans for the same crime, and at times kept them in jail longer than their sentences required.
The final irony is Griner herself, who has publicly declared her disdain for America when she refused to emerge or stand for the National Anthem before games and even declared the WNBA should refrain from playing it. She has said she doesn't hate America, but others have pointed to other statements and actions showing her disapproval of the U.S. Now, she seems to be cherishing the rights she had before.
It's OK to be dissatisfied with certain aspects of American policy and law, and here we are free to voice our opinions, unlike in other places such as Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran.
However, we should each take time to be grateful for those freedoms, which come at a great cost for many. It is also important to realize we have freedom to make choices, but we are not free from the consequences of those choices.
In other countries, especially communist ones, we are not free and have no rights at all.
I assume when Griner finally does return to American soil, she will be more appreciative of her freedoms here. She still doesn't have to stand for the flag or the National Anthem, but she should because they represent the freedom she now realizes those in other parts of the world are not granted.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and president of Maloy PR.
