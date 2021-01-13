How comfortable it is to turn a blind eye, to refuse to see.
According to the story, in 1801 Vice Admiral Nelson – who had been blinded in one eye earlier in life – was engaged in battle when he received a signal indicating that he was to discontinue the action. Purportedly, when the order was brought to Nelson’s attention, he lifted his telescope up to his blind eye, saying, “I have a right to be blind sometimes. I really do not see the signal.”
At times of great turmoil, when we are most threatened, and thus most likely to dig in our heels, those are the times when it’s easiest to exercise our right to be blind. With great confidence, we grab our biggest brushes and paint entire groups of people – whom we really don’t know at all – the same color.
Isn’t that so much easier than getting to know our neighbors well enough to see the details of lives and begin to understand? Isn’t it easier than examining the conflicting concerns and emotions that usually flow just under the surface of a community?
Before going any further, I want to be clear that anger, aggression and destruction cannot and will not build what is good, desirable, and worthwhile.
This past week, we have witnessed violence that shocked our nation. There is rumor of more violence to come. Whether that violence materializes or not, there is a deep divide that wasn’t born in the great halls of our Capitol, but rather along the streets and sidewalks of our communities. And it wasn’t born last week, but has grown to today’s proportions over the course of years, if not decades.
Blind eyes and broad brushes – we see the result of taking the easy road instead of examining hard truths and having difficult conversations. Those other people in those other towns, they’ve done a really bad job of talking to one another, haven’t they? Those folks in Wagoner, those folks in Stilwell, they have to do better. And, oh my gosh! Those people in Seattle, Salt Lake, Topeka, New York and Atlanta, they really are out there!
No, my friends. How I wish it were that easy. We have the job to do. We have to set things back on an even, honest, truthful keel. If we don’t do so right here in Tahlequah, America, it doesn’t happen for our nation.
We have many differences, and it is easy to focus on the anger, on the feeling that things are out of control. I remind you now that what you feed will grow. Right here in Tahlequah, we want to grow our community, our friendships, our faith in others, and our families. There may be other things we want to grow, too.
I think the end would be worth the work. We have a lot to do, together.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
