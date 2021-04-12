After pressure from gun control groups who felt President Joe Biden, who has been in office less than three months, was not acting quickly enough to implement restrictions on firearms and ownership, the president recently issued a series of executive orders that he said would curb the so-called “epidemic” of “gun violence” in the country.
The orders included rules on homemade firearms, pistol stabilizing braces, and for the Department of Justice to publish “red flag” laws for states to allow family members or law enforcement to petition courts to block people from obtaining firearms if they present a danger to themselves or others.
As always, the ink wasn’t even dry on the new orders when these same gun control advocates and banishment-happy legislators were claiming it was a good step forward, but wasn’t enough. This follows a long-standing pattern of the debate of gun rights in this country. The U.S. is unique in that the citizenry have certain rights not given automatically to citizens of other nations. Freedom of speech and the right to possess firearms are two of the most hotly debated rights that Americans have, and the discussion on how far those rights go has been a discussion for decades.
When the president issued a series of executive orders on possession of firearms and parts last week, the White House insinuated the action was “just the beginning,” with many more restrictions coming. Gun rights advocates were not surprised at the move, as they knew a Biden presidency would push gun control laws as far as possible.
Gun rights advocates are watching two possible cases that may be coming soon to the U.S. Supreme Court regarding Second Amendment rights. One will look at the constitutionality of requiring a license to carry a concealed handgun, and the second has to do with the rights of a convicted felon to own a firearm after penalties and sentences have been served.
The first comes because of a case in New York when a lower court ruled the Second Amendment protects the right to keep guns in the home for self-defense. This shouldn’t have even been an issue and is considered common sense by most Americans, even those who want more gun control. However, New York has long been known as a staunch anti-gun and anti-Second Amendment rights state.
If the Supreme Court decides to hear this case, gun rights advocates hope it will confirm that same protection for gun owners seeking to carry their weapons concealed in public. Currently, New York law requires applicants for a concealed license to demonstrate “proper cause” and “special need for self-protection,” but many New York residents have pushed back, calling the law unconstitutional.
The second case that could be taken up by the court could decide whether convicted felons have the right to own a gun after they have been released from prison or have served their all of their sentences or probation time. Many argue that if people are convicted of crimes, especially non-violent crimes, they still have the right to protect themselves, certainly within their own homes.
As the law currently stands, those convicted of non-violent crimes – even those that were committed decades ago – are forever forbidden to own or possess a firearm. The case is interesting because Justice Amy Coney Barrett has weighed in on the issue before.
It is certain that more gun control legislation is forthcoming, and advocates on both sides will be watching the actions of the states and the courts.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
