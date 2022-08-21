A lesson I often have to remember is that just because someone is good to me, or has been good to me, doesn't mean that person hasn't caused harm to others. This is a lesson some University of Oklahoma fans and players need to keep in mind when it comes to Cale Gundy.
The former assistant head coach used an unspecified "racially charged" word multiple times while reading to players. He rightfully resigned and Coach Venables rightly accepted it. While we don't know exactly what word Gundy used, we do know that at his age, he knows what words are racially charged and should not come out of his mouth. What is unsurprising, but still disappointing, is the number of OU fans who have come ready to defend him and minimize his actions.
I wonder if these public defenders know their friends of color see their adamant defense of him and realize they aren't safe people - that when they experience racism, this person is likely to minimize its impact. Maybe some are committed racists and don't care. In my experience, people will defend something they like - in this case, a winning football team and a good assistant coach - over others' right to basic decency without critical thought.
This isn't the first time OU has found itself in hot water because professional staff - and even students - have no problem using racially charged language flagrantly. This is a larger issue than just an assistant coach and a lack of judgment. I am an OU alumna. I began my graduate career under the shadow of fraternity members singing a racist song and the bungled response to that situation. I am many years out from my graduation and sorry to see no real lessons have been learned from the past.
I feel for players and former players like Joe Mixon, who released a statement defending Gundy. Just because the man was good to him, and never used language that was racist toward him, doesn't mean he hasn't and doesn't engage in those behaviors directed toward others.
He knows what he said, he knows it was unacceptable; it wasn't news to him. He chose to use the word multiple times and this is the fallout. This is a teachable moment, but those players shouldn't have to be a living lesson or reminder to Gundy to do better, and I am glad they are not. I'm glad he resigned, and good for Coach Venables for accepting it.
Kasey Rhone is the public programs and engagement manager at Ahha Tulsa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.