A few weeks ago when we were waiting for the pool to open at NSU, a young lady sitting on the bench outside the natatorium pointed to the sole of her shoe, which was peeling away. She said, "These are my favorite shoes, and I guess they're done for." I told her, "Maybe you can find a cobbler." She looked at me strangely for a moment, and then replied, "Yeah, I guess that would at least cheer me up, as long as it's cherry. Peach tastes like vomit."
This led to a conversation about obsolete jobs. No one but me seemed to know what a "haberdasher" was. Technically, the term encompasses all men's clothing, though I mainly ascribe it to hatmakers. Even if the function isn't obsolete, the word is. That's also true for a milliner, who could make anyone a hat but is generally confined to women's chappeaux. But not many women wear hats these days.
Does anyone know of a craftsman who calls himself a "tailor"? Back in the day, this may have been the male counterpart to a "seamstress." A fellow editor, trying to move into a politically correct lingo arena, figured the nongendered version of the latter word would be "sewer." That was good for some guffaws and ridicule from readers. We decided "seamster" is a better option. Whatever the case, it involves the use of a needle and thread.
We still have at least one "farrier" in these parts, and we hit him up for a story a couple of years ago. An older man called me and embarrassed himself by insisting the word we were after was "harrier," even after I kindly informed him that our subject, who took care of horses' hooves, was neither a bird nor a type of jet that hovers like a helicopter as it lands. He admitted he didn't have internet access or a dictionary. About an hour later, a woman called me to tell me we had misspelled the word, which she believed to be "ferrier." Again, I tried to explain the difference using Greek mythology, telling her that Charon was a "ferrier" who accepted coins to transport passengers over the River Styx, whereas our guy was a "farrier" who accepted coins to make horseshoes so equine beasts could transport themselves wherever they wished. She thought I was being sarcastic. At least I didn't mention a "furrier."
After this discussion, I became curious about other jobs that no longer exist. Surprises awaited. Did you know, for instance, that there was once such a thing as a "human alarm clock"? Evidently these were common in Britain and Ireland during the 1920s, and were critical for getting factory workers to their jobs on time. They were called "knocker uppers." I would have guessed those were irresponsible men who spread their DNA around like Johnny Appleseed and refuse to take responsibility for any byproducts. Alarm clocks themselves are nearly obsolete, since almost everyone has a cell phone - or at least a rooster.
"Bowling pin setter" - now there's an interesting occupation, typically reserved for teenagers. These were considered "starter jobs," like those at fast-food joints today, with the introductory label used as an excuse for why only minimum wage must be paid. Those jobs were lost after automatic pin resetters were installed in the 1950s. At one time in Europe, the humble "rat catcher" was a vital post. From what I can tell, you just gave the guy a gun, lifted a manhole cover, and let him have at it. It's the same technique my husband uses today, only without the manhole, and if he's lucky, the whitecat will gingerly corner the rodent until Chris can dispatch it.
In the Catholic Church and others, we have "lectors," who read scriptures from the "pulpit" - or more aptly, the "lecturn." But during the heyday of unions - which themselves are almost archaic - the lectors passed out union publications to workers. The material which the workers would presumably read to themselves, if not to colleagues - was presumably left-leaning, explaining to them how 12 cents an hour, for 16-hour days, wasn't exactly in their best interest. Now, workers have been convinced poverty wages for themselves while CEOs and boards of directors aspire to billionaire status are in society's best interest, because of the "trickle-down" that never happens. Interestingly, these lectors - which Tucker Carlson would deem socialists and thus worthy of death - disappeared in the wake of the "Tampa cigar-makers strike." Just as we could have suspected, those "commie" Cubans must have been involved.
One thing everyone agrees is gone is the switchboard operator - and regular operators are in short supply. How long has it been since you dialed "O," or even 911? Do these options really exist? In fact, how long has it been since you "dialed" anything? The only switchboard operator we will see now is Lily Tomlin in "Laugh In" reruns. And speaking of something often targeted for laughs, milkmen - or women - are real, though not in this neck of the woods. In England, they still deliver the stuff in glass bottles. I'm not sure if there are accompanying jokes about milkmen having the same function as "knocker uppers."
Finally, no look at the journey toward oblivion would be complete without mentioning newspapers. "Newsmen" have evolved into "reporters," but not so much to remove the "men" in PC fashion as to acknowledge that many reporters are females, because men won't settle for pay that low. That's been a joke in the teaching profession since time out of mind. We no longer have composing staffs; thanks to pagination, editors are often stuck with that duty, since dedicated "page designers" are becoming scarce. Most of us don't have "pressmen" or "printers" anymore, either, though if we're lucky, a sister newspaper has a strange contraption making a lot of noise in the back of the building.
There are still "journalists," thank God. And as long as there are a few of us, we'll hold the feet of politicians to the fire. Too bad some of those don't go the way of the dodo...
