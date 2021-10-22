COLUMN: Halloween costumes, and treats, can be tasteless

I got another email from a woman taking us to task for "promoting Halloween," because it's a sin. It's inevitable, every year.
Back when I was growing up in Fort Gibson, we Southern Baptist kids took part in all the Halloween trappings. I was shocked when I began working at the Press in 1985 and discovered many local churches believed that day to be "of the devil." No doubt the Catholic parish of which I'm a member was not part of that school of thought. Catholics realize Halloween has pagan roots, dating back to the Celtic festival of Samhain – but pagan and Satanic are not at all the same thing. As the church and its missionaries spread to all corners of the globe, they embraced and enfolded traditional celebrations of the peoples they encountered. Catholics turned "All Hallows Eve" into a time for Christians to scoff at the devil, who was was foiled in his attempt to prevent Jesus Christ from triumphing over evil – and his own death. In other words, it's a time of fun and mockery, and costumes are appropriate.
Costumes come and go with each passing fad. When I was in my late teens, all the girls my little sister's age wanted to be Princess Leia. I'm not sure what they're after this year, but as for adults, the tastelessness never abates.
I attended a fraternity party while I was at OU, and some of the outfits would've made a sailor blush. One guy, who showed up as a piece of poop, might have inspired the recent amusement park trend of giving away coiled heaps of feces at the carnival game booths. These loveable stuffed, fuzzy blobs of doodie even have eyes and happy smiles, which is a little creepy. A facsimile is available as an emoji for Facebook, which has been used to disparage politicians and other sordid topics. Still, it's hard to get serious about a cheerful bit of human excrement – because, you know, fecal matters. Anyway, the dung dude had a great time that evening, posing for photos with his head partially in a toilet while some compliant sorority girl flushed.
Also at that party was a giant tampon, crafted by its wearer from chicken wire wrapped in strips of bedsheet and liberally doused with red paint. He even had a woven "tail" trailing behind him. My date that night was dressed as a vampire, and I have a photo somewhere of him "biting" the tampon. Finally – and I hesitate to even mention this one, so those who are easily offended should stop right here, if they haven't already – there was a giant sperm, also crafted of chicken wire overlaid with paper maché.
Another frat party – this one several years later at NSU – brought a different set of circumstances and costumes. At NSU, frat parties were often jointly billed as toga parties, probably because it was cheaper and required less innovative thinking, which meant attendees could get right down to the business at hand: drinking copious amounts of alcohol mixed with punch from a metal trash can. It was a Halloween party that later became infamous among my friends. A particular girl had been drawing attention to herself all evening by intermittently screaming a confession of, "Wooooo-EEE! I'm a DRONK sumb*tch!" A few of us were standing in line for the bathroom, when suddenly, that girl stumbled into the kitchen, stopped in her tracks, flung her arms out to her sides as if she were about to take flight, and distinctly said, "Bar-ACK! Bar-ACK!" Immediately after the words were spoken, both times, we heard what sounded like a gallon of liquid hitting the floor. The poor girl reeled toward the back bedroom off the kitchen and tried to turn the doorknob, then promptly sprayed the door. Next she wheeled around and staggered toward the front of the house, christening the bar and the sofa before she got to the front door, which tended to stick – and it got splattered for its temerity. Finally she got the door open and lurched outside, and one of the frat brothers angrily yelled, "You're gonna clean that up!"
Look, I'm sorry, but it was college. Enough said.
I haven't received a call yet from the local woman who has asked us every year to warn readers with small children about the hazards of the candy. Not only was the devil at work in the form of costumes (a belief with which some readers may now concur, having suffered through the last few paragraphs), but his human "demons" were inserting razor blades into apples and syringes full of poison into pieces of candy. One year, I said, "Ida" (I remember her name because it was the same as my great-grandmother's), you do know there is no documented evidence of anyone putting poison into candy or razor blades into apples?" She indignantly insisted she personally knew of some cases in Tahlequah, and I began to quiz her about those. I even asked Norman Fisher – who had been in law enforcement almost as long as Halloween has been celebrated – whether anyone had filed any reports. He said, "Nope, never heard of anything like that here, but there was some guy one year who was driving along and watching the kids trick-or-treating." I was hoping he was just after their candy, but I suspect that's not the case.
As for apples in general, what kid would eagerly embrace a piece of fruit plopped in his trick-or-treat bag instead of candy? I suppose the weird kids whose parents are health nuts might at least pretend to appreciate it, but I know from experience kids reject fruit and even homemade treats. One year, when I was about 5, my mom spent hours in our kitchen, making caramel apples and caramel popcorn balls for all the neighborhood kids who would come knocking. The first time she opened the door and presented the ghouls on the porch with these yummy sweets, one of the little kids hollered in a clearly annoyed tone: "Ewww! We don't want THAT! We want candy!" I can't remember whether my desperate mother found something to appease them, or the group stomped off in disgust and later came back with a "trick" – like setting a bag of poop on fire on our front porch, maybe.
If your kids get any healthy snacks in their bags this year, let me know. Perhaps the tide is turning.
