COLUMN: Has Garland set deadlines we don't know?

With the hearings of the Jan. 6 panel well underway, many are wondering why the U.S. Department of Justice is not moving expeditiously. All eyes are on the DOJ, after the recent testimony of the former White House Chief of Staff's aide, Cassidy Hutchinson.
Of course, the fake elector scheme is under the department’s microscope. John Eastman's phone has been seized, and law enforcement officials searched the Virginia home of former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark. But why didn’t the DOJ have federal prosecutors present these Jan. 6 committee witnesses before a grand jury first?
The grand jury could have locked up all of these depositions, and then relinquished the witnesses back to the House committee. Of course, the DOJ would not have moved through these witnesses as rapidly as the committee. And if the federal grand jury had deposed those witnesses, the public would not have learned as much as we know now because of the Jan. 6 committee’s work, because grand jury depositions are held secret.
Had all of those witnesses first been deposed by a grand jury, any invocation of the Fifth Amendment privilege would have meant anything that witness may have had to say would be lost to the investigation – unless the federal prosecutors immunize the witness, where the witness loses that protection against self-incrimination. But in a scenario where a witness pleads the Fifth in a congressional inquiry the exposure of that assertion is public. And we’ve already seen this before with Roger Stone.
Regarding former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, both are not out of the woods yet, because the failure by both to cooperate with the committee could be incriminating later for both. Last Tuesday, during a special hearing of the Jan. 6 committee, former Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson revealed damning testimony that could result in indictments. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland does have many people wondering, but remember, Garland did vow to bring those accountable for their actions on Jan. 6, 2021, whether those individuals were physically present at the Capitol or not.
As a layman, I am not skilled in the area of the legal realm. But I wonder if the lack of action on the Justice Department is indicative of more than just the DOJ carefully treading in uncharted waters. After all, it is a truism that we have never seen a former president tried for criminal offenses. Far be it from me, though, to dispute the notion that anyone – including an ex-chief executive – should be charged with crimes, if applicable.
If it turns out Trump and company are culpable of crimes connected to the insurrection, then yes, they should be held responsible in a criminal court of law, with the sentence to be determined by the court. What if former President Donald J. Trump is held responsible for inciting the violent mob, as well as engaging in attempts to weaponize the DOJ to overturn the 2020 presidential elections, and he is not pursued in a criminal case by the federal government? Will there be violence in the streets? And if Trump is arrested, and charged, will bloodshed occur as well?
As for the snail speed of the DOJ, former U.S. Attorney General William Barr remarked in his latest memoirs that he was amazed at how quickly matters would be on his desk when he occupied the post during the George H.W. Bush Administration. Barr, however, cited that in the current day, there is more bureaucracy and more levels of review – the intensified media and congressional scrutiny that made managers more averse. Ultimately, it is possible that Garland has set deadlines we do not know about.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
