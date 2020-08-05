Can it be fall already? It doesn’t seem possible, but students are starting to return and new people are moving into town. So much changes in our community from one year to the next. Sometimes, even those of us who have been around a while miss the new details.
As an introduction to the new folks and a challenge to the rest of us, what follows is a scavenger hunt of sorts. Can you identify the locations and answer the bonus questions?
There is a spot in town where we await the return of a wounded warrior. Do you know where this is? Bonus questions: What colors are in the flower beds? Why were those flowers chosen?
Bigfoot isn’t just a legend; he walks in our community. Where is Bigfoot? Bonus question: What activity can you do next to him?
It may be 5 o’clock somewhere in song. In Tahlequah, it’s something o’clock somewhere all the time. What and where is this? Bonus question: Do you have a favorite beverage here?
Just this week, there is light where it has always been dark. Have you seen the light? (Hmm… that may be another song.) Bonus question: How many new lights are there?
There is a building in town where the past is becoming the future. Have you seen it? Are you watching as the past is revealed? Where is it? Bonus question: Can you name a business that was located here before the past was hidden?
For the past few years, there has been a point of contention in our community. It disappeared last week. What’s missing? Bonus question: What’s the name of the nearest park?
Construction of the first new building in our historic downtown is progressing well. Where is this building? Bonus question: How many apartments will be here when it’s done?
For years, our residents would “drag Main.” We’re used to the stripes being on the road. Where are the stripes now? Bonus question: Is it now “cool” to get out of your car?
This past year the city acquired land for two new parks that will ultimately have trails. Where are these? Bonus question: Can you name the community volunteer organizations that are working to develop the trails?
Heavy equipment is working on opposite sides of the road at this location. What new buildings are coming? Bonus question: Have you ever stopped at the convenience store that sits between these two?
There’s a cross on a wall that wasn’t there two months ago. Where is this? Bonus question: What’s the name of the sister entity?
This structure feels like it’s two blocks long and the forest is reflected in the windows. Where is this building? Bonus question: What’s going into the building that’s being constructed next to it?
We old-timers are probably feeling pretty smug about our answers. If you’re an old-timer and you meet a newbie, he or she may need help with these and a whole slew of other questions too. I hope you’ll reach out to one another every chance you get. It’s great to welcome new people to town and fun to see our community through new eyes.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
