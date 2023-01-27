COLUMN: He thought raising me was really tough

The granddaughters are learning how to spell.
After ordering three sets of letters for Scrabble, we had fun spelling out each of their names and gluing them to a ribbon. You never know what's going to set off a memory, but while looking through the letters, it reminded me of my dad and how much I miss being his daughter. My stomach would churn with nervousness most days on the way to see him in the rest home. I never knew who he would think I was - nurse, girlfriend, wife, or a stranger. Typically, he wouldn't remember I was there from the day before, and even when I'd tell him I was his daughter, it rarely got any type of reaction.
After removing all his things from the home I grew up in, it was unbearable to go back to the house, as it sat empty and quiet. Now it's owned by someone else, but I still find myself driving by whenever I'm in that part of town. It's sad to think I'll never go in that house again.
I miss visiting with Dad at the dining room table, bird watching and listening to his stories about make-believe people and episodes with the law or FBI, which would take place just minutes before my arrival. I miss trimming his hairy ears and reminding him to shower and dress for the day. Even though I knew the staff at his new home was more than capable of taking care of him, it was still a struggle with feeling I had abandoned my dad. This week's warm weather would have brought him outside to his picnic table with his dog as they enjoyed a cold Coke and a smoke. The dog didn't like soda, but I'm sure he breathed in enough smoke to feel like he had eaten a cigarette or two.
Most of the times I visited Dad in the rest home, he was sitting in their dining room, people watching or fiddling with something the staff had given him. Several times a day he'd try to go outside, but after setting off the alarms, he'd realize he should come back in. When he was at home, he would open the front door and look up and down the street a couple of times at least every 15 minutes. Either he was really nosy or forgot he had already looked out the door.
On one particular visit he was sitting at the table putting together plastic Legos, and I could tell he didn't know who I was. We sat there for awhile taking apart and putting together a tower of Legos, when I noticed the bottom of the bucket was full of Scrabble letters. I spelled out my name in front of me. Curious to what I had "made" he checked it out, intensely, and then said, "That spells Sandy."
"That's me," I said, and for a brief moment, his eyes lit up, he smiled and said, "You know I love you," and then the moment was gone and he went back to his Legos. He thought raising me was tough.
Sandy Turner is a mom, grandma, former caretaker and retired journalist living in Missouri.
