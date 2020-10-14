You may have already voted in November's election by absentee ballot, whether hand-delivered or through the U.S. Postal Service.
Election times are when voting citizens weigh in on the direction of the country by choosing among a menu of possible leaders. Some people vote for a friendly face. Some people vote for the wisdom of the elder or the fresh new perspective of the young candidate. Others look at the candidate's record of past accomplishments.
As I predicted, Amy Coney Barrett has been put forth to fill the seat vacated by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court of the United States. The Notre Dame professor and Circuit Court of Appeals judge has had only a brief legal career, has a houseful of minor children, and is reputed to be a person of such a quirky and extreme religious faith that critics fear she would twist well-established precedents to erode personal rights and civil liberties of citizens. She was introduced to the nation in the White House Rose Garden and at an indoor reception that well might have been the superspreader event that caused the president's and staffers' infections. Her children appeared on television at that event without masks.
In the vice presidential debates, Mike Pence gave a "might makes right" answer about filling the Court vacancy. But according to polls, Barrett's nominator - Trump - would lose by about 10 points if elections were held this week.
Some say voters should determine whether the current or (possibly) a different president should determine the choice of a Justice. Critics of bum-rushing the court with a third Trump appointment believe the Constitution provides a stronger role for citizens; that senators should defer to the voters because SCOTUS appointments are for a lifetime, and they should be done when there is a fresh positive mandate for both lawmakers and president.
Ex-members of Barrett's sect are mixed on whether she should be confirmed. In her 2017 confirmation hearings for the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, Barrett said, "A judge may never subvert the law or twist it in any way to match the judge's convictions from whatever source they derive." Her claimed objectivity is a comfort. But the religious sect she grew up in and remains covenanted to today is homophobic, and she may not have the empathy and experience to protect constitutional rights guaranteed to citizens, regardless of gender. "Defending Freedom," an anti-LGBTQ hate group, was invited to send its representatives to Barrett's Rose Garden nomination.
Answers to questions in writing are due on Friday in the Senate. A question I have not heard is whether, in light of her practice of looking to her husband for guidance, what are his views about key issues? If Barrett is a constitutional traditionalist who acknowledges individuals' rights under the Saving Clause and from whom the legitimacy of government derives, what is the legal justification for the Senate to depart from its historical practice of not seating a new justice just prior to an election, especially when doing so would result in the repeal of the Affordable Care Act at a time when 49,000 new COVID cases are breaking out daily?
Whoever wins the presidency, ending the pandemic will depend on doing the tough work of coordinating an effective response. Viruses don't wither under a narrative. They only respond to eradication of the spread. Repealing the ACA would be a deadly tragedy, because insureds would lose coverage of pre-existing conditions. Great civilizations have declined when nations lack the will or skill to formulate a realistic and comprehensive response to an external threat. Let us not become a historical footnote.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
