COLUMN: Hearings will be chilling, revelatory

Now that the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has held its first public hearing more people are aware of just how serious and dangerous the situation was when hundreds of people stormed the building at the center of the U.S. government 18 months ago.
Footage that had previously not been publicly available was shown during the hearing, and it reinforced the obvious conclusion that there was deliberate violent intent by many of the participants in the assault. That some people wanted to prevent the formal certification of the Electoral College vote is an assertion that is no longer subject to serious questioning.
There are people who have claimed the use of the word “attack” is melodramatic, or even completely inaccurate. Those people have always been demonstrably wrong. They were ignoring their own lying eyes and putting more confidence in the bloviating of people like Sean Hannity and the pundits of One America Network. On some level, they probably were as aghast at what they saw happen that day, and instead of deciding to turn away from the politicians, partisans, and propagandists who helped created the conditions that led to the attack, they chose to accept the explanations that allowed them to believe they hadn’t supported a group of people who were intent on destroying American democracy.
It is important that people understand what the intent was. Even people who are aggressively opposed to the ideas, philosophies, and political figures connected to the attempted coup d’etat often make the mistake of saying some of the people wanted Donald Trump to remain president. If they had been successful in preventing Joe Biden from rightfully becoming president, Trump would not have remained president. It would have been the end of the presidency – at least, as it exists under the Constitution. The title of president would have remained, but Trump would not have occupied the same office that he, and 44 other people before him, previously held.
Beyond new footage of the attack, two eyewitnesses provided additional information and perspective on what took place. A Capitol Police officer said she was slipping on other people’s blood, was engaged in hours of hand-to-hand combat, and was knocked unconscious at one point during the ordeal. We already knew officers lost their lives due to the attack. A documentary filmmaker, the source of some of the previously unseen footage, testified to the intensity of the violence as well, but also provided evidence that it was not the result of a peaceful gathering that got out of hand.
More testimony and evidence are going to be revealed in upcoming hearings. No more is needed to demonstrate that the assault was pre-planned, and those who claim they still need to see more will never actually be convinced to acknowledge reality, no matter how much video, audio, documentary, forensic, and eyewitness proof is provided.
There are still people who are confused about the sources of the aggression, who directly provoked the attack, who had knowledge it was going to take place, and why it was not more easily repelled. Much of the committee’s attention was drawn to the very real possibility that the sitting president of the United States was involved in a sinister criminal plot to retain power. The information provided last week was persuasive. There are strong indications the committee has the evidence to make it conclusive.
Watch the committee hearings, not analyses of them, as much as you can. They are as likely to be as chilling as they are revelatory.
Jason Nichols, a Cherokee citizen, is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
