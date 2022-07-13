COLUMN: Helping granddaughters to take on the world

Don't you love those youth softball photos on social media? You know, the ones with the 6-year-old girls with their arms crossed, faces smudged, glaring at the camera with the best "game face" ever?
You feel their strength, their confidence, the way they're being raised with the knowledge they can do anything they set their minds to doing. Back in the '50s and '60s, that wasn't the way we little girls were raised. Back then it was cancans and lace on your anklets. Seen, but not heard, dainty and polite. Not much "spit in the eye, I can take on the world" in the female ranks back then.
Before you know it, these 6-year-olds are going to be 12 years old. Twelve years old, when you start "going with" a guy by having your best friend pass a note to the chosen guy's best friend. Twelve years old, when your body starts changing and older boys start paying attention. It goes from there.
You know, just over half our children in junior and senior high are female, and every one of them is at risk of getting pregnant. Oh, we talk about rape and incest, and we tell ourselves that young ladies raised in church, or involved in enough activities, will "know better." We believe as parents we can guard our children.
Have you ever had a conversation with the momma of a 16-year-old boy who's going to be a daddy? I have. The sorrow of interrupted dreams for children having children hits the mommas of boy children and girl children alike. In the '60s, the girl and her parents usually ended up carrying the economic and emotional impact of a surprise pregnancy. After all, you know who that parent is, right? The dad could be anyone. Luckily, this time around, we have accurate DNA testing available. No ducking responsibility in the 2020s for the young men - or old men, for that matter, who may now be easily proved to be a parent as well.
According to the U.S. Census, in 2015, over one-third of young adults between the ages of 18 and 34, lived at home with their parents. More young adults lived with a parent than with a spouse in 2016. In 2015, the cost to raise a child to age 18 was $233,610 for food, clothing, and other necessities. But wait. What if the multiple moms and dads of these children having children can't, or won't, step in with support? How many hours working at minimum wage does it take for the 16- and-17-year-old parents to make enough to pay rent and utilities? Oh, that's right. There's no place in the U.S. now where two people working full-time at minimum wage can support themselves. They're going to have to have government support.
There is no Department of Human Services office in Tahlequah anymore. I know of no churches handing out free diapers and formulas. Last year in Tahlequah, 222 students from the age of 3 years old through the 12th grade met the state's definition of homelessness. Poverty begets poverty. Readily available reliable birth control, and education, prevent pregnancy.
We get what we vote for. If we want a better world for our grandchildren, we must elect people who will create that world. If we vote for people who proudly proclaim they will fight in the dirt, rather than work to fix our problems, that's what we're going to get. It's not a party thing. It's how we keep "spit in the eye, take on the world" for our granddaughters.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.