This past week was Teacher Appreciation Week, and through the week, I noticed many signs expressing appreciation to teachers and school employees. Here in Tahlequah, the Tahlequah Public Schools Foundation hosted its yearly Uncorked event as part of Teacher Appreciation Week, and over 200 teachers, administrators, school staff and community members came together to celebrate the work and dedication of local educators.
This past weekend was also NSU graduation. As I drove through campus on Saturday, I smiled as I saw the happy graduates and proud parents and other family taking photos and celebrating the accomplishment of education and gaining diplomas. In about another two weeks, many high schools - including our own here - will celebrate their graduates as well.
As I observed the teachers and school employees at the Uncorked event, and as I saw graduates at NSU, it made me reflect on the importance of the role of teachers in the world. There is much more taught in the classroom than simply the subject, as teachers not only teach their daily lesson plans, but also teach life skills, provide emotional and mental support, teach time management, responsibility, importance of deadlines, kindness, respect, and more.
The lessons learned from teachers can be life-altering and affect many generations. I think back on many of my teachers, both in public school and college, and realize the importance they played in my life and making me who I am today. I am at the age to where many of my teachers have passed on, but their memory lives on through those in the lives they touched, and their wisdom continues to be shared to younger generations.
Two teachers who had the largest influence on my life and career are still living, and I still get to interact with them either in person or through social media. One is former THS Band Director Harvey Price, who taught not only the appreciation of music and the arts, but many life skills, such as the importance of practice, working through difficulties, how to work as a team, how to support and help those who need help, and how to both win and accept defeat graciously - along with how to survive a tornado while staying under the stands of a speedway! Because of his influence, I got to fulfill my dream of being a percussionist in the OU Pride of Oklahoma band program.
The other was my former journalism teacher, Mike Meigs, to whom I give credit for my entire professional career of public relations and communications. One day in class, Mike made a comment in passing that changed my entire outlook about a skill I had, and while I knew I liked to perform this skill, I didn't think about it much at the time. That particular day, he looked at me and said, "You can write," and that was the day, in my own head, I became a journalist. By a strange twist of fate, journalism went from being the only class I could take that would fill that timeslot to becoming a passion and a 30-plus year career that has brought me innumerable experiences and led me to many fascinating and influential people from around the world.
Every person can share similar stories to mine. The common denominator in all these stories is the influence of a teacher. Being a teacher is more than simply teaching lessons from a book. It is someone who helps a person become who they are for the rest of their lives, and their reach goes across the decades for many generations.
So, thank you, teachers, for all you do. You really do touch the lives of millions.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.